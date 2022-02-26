WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call Edie at 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: minestrone soup, open turkey sandwich w/gravy, stuffing, coleslaw, sliced bread, dessert
Tuesday: vegetable soup, chicken marsala, peas & carrots, sweet potatoes, multi grain roll, dessert
Wednesday: escarole & bean soup, tossed salad, lasagna roll up-meatless, roasted zucchini, Italian bread, dessert
Thursday: tomato soup, Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, snowflake roll, dessert
Friday: kale and bean soup, baked fish cakes, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, dessert
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: corned beef on rye bread
Tuesday: chicken salad on wheat roll
Wednesday: egg salad on wheat roll
Thursday: turkey on multi grain bread
Friday: ham & Swiss on wheat roll
Activities have returned as follows:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Donation of $3 or no charge
Monday: Italian pork sausage and peppers, penne pasta with marinara, green & waxed beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: country style chicken, buttermilk mashed potatoes, zucchini, peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup
Wednesday: crispy cod, macaroni & cheese, broccoli, applesauce
Thursday: Philly cheese steak with roll, sweet potato tater tots, mixed vegetables medley, and diced peaches
Friday: cheese ravioli with marinara, carrot coins, waxed beans, sweet treat, grape juice, and minestrone soup
Monday: Fit and Fabulous. 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling and Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Arts & Crafts, 11 a.m.
Wednesday: Slow and gentle flow yoga, 9 a.m.; writing class with Harriet Grayson, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Line dancing, 9 a.m.; Sew, quilt, knit or craft with others, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Stretch and Strengthen, 9 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
AARP Tax assistance is available at the center through April 12. Appointments are required. Call 401-364-9955 to schedule an appointment.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Monday: minestrone soup, open turkey sandwich w/gravy, stuffing, coleslaw, sliced bread, oatmeal cookie
Tuesday: vegetable soup, chicken marsala, peas & carrots, sweet potatoes, multi grain roll, peaches
Wednesday: escarole & bean soup, tossed salad, lasagna roll up-meatless, roasted zucchini, Italian bread, chocolate chip cookie
Thursday: tomato soup, Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, snowflake roll, sliced pears
Friday: kale and bean soup, baked fish cakes, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, pudding
Grab N’ Go meals:
Monday: corned beef on rye bread
Tuesday: chicken salad on wheat roll
Wednesday: egg salad on wheat roll
Thursday: turkey on multi grain bread
Friday: ham & Swiss on wheat roll
Activities for the week include:
Monday: 9:45am Tai Chi, 9:45 a.m.; Bridge class, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: Closed for Presidents Day
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 11 a.m. Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.