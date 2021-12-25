standing Westerly Senior Center snow
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.

The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call Edie at 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.

Dine in lunch menu:

Monday: minestrone soup, pub burger w/cheese on ww roll, mixed vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: beef stew, tossed salad, apple juice 100%, ww roll, dessert

Wednesday: lentil soup, chicken fajita w/peppers & onions, Spanish rice (brown rice), dessert, ww roll

Thursday: tomato soup, Salisbury steak w/ gravy, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots, ww roll, dessert

Friday: Closed for New Year's Eve

Grab & Go lunch menu:

Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips

Monday: turkey & Swiss on wheat bread

Tuesday: salami & cheese on wheat roll

Wednesday: tuna salad on wheat roll

Thursday: seafood salad on rye bread

Friday: Closed for New Year's Eve

Activities have returned as follows:

Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Monday: woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday: woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; wood carving, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.; painting, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.; tai chi, 1:30 p.m.

PAWCATUCK

Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck. 

The center is looking for volunteers for the Food Pantry and other programs.

TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 108, to schedule a ride.

Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Schedule:

Monday: Fit and Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling and ice cream, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Arts & Crafts, 11 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Lunch, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Line dancing, 9 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.

Friday: Stretch and Strengthen, 9 a.m.; writing group, 10:15 a.m.

There is a $3 donation requested for lunches.

Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 108, for more information.

CHARLESTOWN

Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.

Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.

Dine-in lunch menu

Monday: minestrone soup, pub burger w/cheese on ww roll, mixed vegetable, cookie

Tuesday: beef stew, tossed salad, apple juice 100%, ww roll, brownie

Wednesday: lentil soup, chicken fajita w/peppers & onions, Spanish rice (brown rice), fruit salad, ww roll

Thursday: tomato soup, Salisbury steak w/ gravy, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots, ww roll, coffee cake

Friday: New Year’s Eve, pizza, salad, cupcakes

Grab N’ Go meals:

Monday: turkey & Swiss on wheat bread

Tuesday: salami & cheese on wheat roll

Wednesday: tuna salad on wheat roll

Thursday: seafood salad on rye bread

Activities for the week include:

Monday: Tai chi, 9:45 a.m.; bridge, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting with peers, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 

Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; walking group, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.

Visit charlestownri.org for more information.

Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.

NOTES

Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.

RICHMOND

Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.

Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities. 

Monday: 9 a.m., Tai Chi

Tuesday: 10 a.m., Art Class

Wednesday: 9 a.m. Sit & Fit

Thursday: noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong

Friday: 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 11 a.m. Yoga

Saturday: Closed for New Year's Day

The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

HOPKINTON

The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.

