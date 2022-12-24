WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Closed for Christmas
Tuesday: navy bean soup, sweet & sour chicken, brown rice pilaf, baby carrots, roll, cake OR Italian grinder
Wednesday: chicken & rice soup, sausage & pepper sandwich, 3 bean salad, roll, fruit OR chicken Caesar salad
Thursday: mushroom barley soup, pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas & onions, roll, cookie OR chef salad
Friday: orange juice, scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, muffin OR ham & cheese on wheat bread
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Closed for Christmas
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m. to noon; mahjong, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1 to 3 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The senior center will be closed the week of Dec. 26 and will reopen Jan. 3
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Closed for Christmas
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Closed for Christmas
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.
New Year, New Toes: Tina, a licensed footcare nurse, will be at the center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for 20-minute appointments. Services include foot and skin assessment, nail clipping, hardened nail, callus & corn reduction, and a light leg and foot massage for $45. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: Closed for Christmas
Tuesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.
Thursday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; game day, noon; Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
Call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
