WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: cream of broccoli soup, chicken parm, mixed vegetables, whole grain pasta salad, multi grain bread, fruit OR spinach salad
Tuesday: minestrone soup, lasagna roll up with meat sauce, eggplant parm, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie OR chef salad
Wednesday: tomato and cucumber salad, hot dog with whole wheat roll, baked beans, potato salad, fruit OR seafood salad sandwich
Thursday: Italian wedding soup, stuffed chicken breast with gravy, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, holiday dessert
Friday: Tuscan white beans over bread, chicken Scarpariello with sausage and potatoes, zucchini and carrots, fruit OR meatball sandwich
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.; cribbage, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m. to noon; mahjong, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1 to 3 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center lunches won't be available this month
Activities
Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Balance & Beyond, 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling and Ice Cream
Tuesday: Coffee House, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Music and Movement, 9 a.m.; Life Stories writing group, 11 a.m.; Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Painting with Helen, 11:30 a.m.; Care Giver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Friday: Gentle yoga, 9:45; coffee hour, 10 a.m.; Book Club, 1 p.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; beginner's bridge class, 10 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.
A Christmas Luncheon Concert will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, with lunch at noon, followed by a sing-along concert led by center member Jerry C.
New Year, New Toes: Tina, a licensed footcare nurse, will be at the center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for 20-minute appointments. Services include foot and skin assessment, nail clipping, hardened nail, callus & corn reduction, and a light leg and foot massage for $45. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
Call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
