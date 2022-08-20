WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: escarole & bean soup, mixed salad greens, baked rigatoni with sausage & meatballs, garlic bread, pudding OR egg salad on wheat bread
Tuesday: tomato soup, chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, wheat roll, cake OR seafood salad on whole wheat
Wednesday: Greek cucumber salad, pork roast with gravy, sliced carrots, potato roll, fruit OR chicken sandwich on whole wheat roll
Thursday: minestrone soup, baked ham, sweet potato, roll, oatmeal cookie OR roast beef on rye bread
Friday: chicken soup, Italian beef sandwich with peppers & onions, apple cranberry cucumber salad, roll, Fig Newton OR turkey wrap
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Chi balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; beginner’s bridge class 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Pinochle, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m.
Lunch menu is
Monday: crispy cod, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fresh fruit
Tuesday: cheese ravioli with marinara, green beans, carrot coins, sweet treat, orange juice
Wednesday: chicken cacciatore, farfalle pasta with herbs, mixed vegetables medley, diced peaches
Thursday: Philly cheesesteak with roll, sweet potato tater-tots, zucchini, diced pears
Friday: stuffed cabbage casserole, peas, waxed beans, tropical fruit cup; or Waldorf chicken salad
Activities:
Monday: Fit & Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling & Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: PNC coffee hour, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday: writing class, 10 a.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Easy yoga, 9:45 a.m.; PNC coffee hour, 10 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Self-Defense: Tom Weissmuller, self-defense and weapons specialist, will be at the center on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m., to discuss how to prevent home break ins and what to do if ever in a critical situation. This is not a hands-on class, due to COVID. Call the 401-364-9955 or stop by the office to sign up.
Make-over Monday: Vanessa Aldrich, a cosmetologist and hairdresser, will be giving free make overs on Monday, Sept. 26. Services include haircuts, hair and beard trims, hair styling, and manicures with nail polish or none. For more information or to book an appointment, call 401-364-9955 or stop by the office.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Monday: escarole & bean soup, mixed salad greens, baked rigatoni with sausage & meatballs, garlic bread, pudding
Tuesday: tomato soup, chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, wheat roll, cake
Wednesday: Greek cucumber salad, pork roast with gravy, sliced carrots, potato roll, fruit
Thursday: minestrone soup, baked ham, sweet potato, roll, oatmeal cookie
Friday: chicken soup, Italian beef sandwich with peppers & onions, apple cranberry cucumber salad, roll, Fig Newton
Grab N’ Go meals:
Monday: egg salad on wheat bread
Tuesday: seafood salad on whole wheat
Wednesday: chicken sandwich on whole wheat roll
Thursday: roast beef on rye bread
Friday: turkey wrap
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Pinochle, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Footcare, 8:40 a.m.; Gardening club, 9 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Senior Commission meeting, 10:30 a.m.; cribbage, 1 p.m.; Distracted Driving, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; Healthy Eating, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; Gardening club, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
