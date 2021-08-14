WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call Edie at 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: Fresh fruit cup, baked macaroni & cheese, roasted green beans & carrots, whole wheat roll, dessert
Tuesday: Escarole & bean soup, chicken fajita with chicken, peppers & onions, sour cream, rice pilaf, whole grain tortilla, dessert
Wednesday: Tomato & cucumber salad, Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, whole wheat roll, dessert
Thursday: Chicken soup, roasted pork loin with applesauce, whole wheat roll, sweet potato, mixed vegetables, dessert
Friday: Tomato soup, sloppy Joe with wheat whole roll, broccoli florets, dessert
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: Turkey & cheese on whole wheat roll
Tuesday: Ham & cheese on roll
Wednesday: Chicken salad on wheat roll
Thursday: Seafood salad on wheat roll
Friday: Roast beef on wheat roll
Activities have returned as follows:
Sunday – bingo 6:30 p.m.
Monday – woodshop 8:30 a.m., billiards 8:30 a.m., bridge 1 p.m., line dancing 1:30 p.m., yoga 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday – woodshop 8:30 a.m., billiards 8:30 a.m., chair caning 9 a.m., table shuffleboard 9 a.m., tai chi 10 a.m., mahjongg 1 a.m., TOPS 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday – woodshop 8:30 a.m., billiards 8:30 a.m., Ninigret Quilters 9 a.m., Dream Quilters 9 a.m., bridge 1 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m., Coin Club 7 p.m.
Thursday – woodshop 8:30 a.m., billiards 8:30 a.m., wood carving 8:30 a.m., pitch 8:30 a.m., painting 9 a.m., Board meeting 1:15 p.m., line dancing 1:30 p.m., TOPS 6:30 p.m., painting 6:30 p.m.
Friday – woodshop 8:30 a.m., billiards 8:30 a.m., yoga 9 a.m., cribbage 9:30 a.m., mahjongg 1 p.m., tai chi 1:30 p.m.
First time attendance at tai chi class requires bring proof of vaccination and membership and masks will be mandatory.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The center is looking for volunteers for the Front Desk, Food Pantry and Daily Living and Keeping Babies Warm and Well services.
TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext.108, to schedule a ride.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schedule:
Monday: Fit and Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Painting class, 10:15 a.m.; Lunch, cheese omelet, 11:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling and ice cream, 1:30 p.m.; Guided Meditation on Zoom, 1:30 p.m., call 860-599-3285 for link.
Tuesday: Arts & Crafts, 11 a.m.; Lunch, French style chicken, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Slow Flow Yoga, 10 a.m.; Lunch, meatballs marinara, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: Wilcox Walkers, 8:30 a.m. at park entrance; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Stretch and Strengthen, 9 a.m.; Get into the Groove, 10:15 a.m.
There is a $3 donation requested for lunches. Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 108, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu
Monday: Fresh fruit cup, baked macaroni & cheese, roasted green beans & carrots, whole wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies
Tuesday: Escarole & bean soup, chicken fajita with chicken, peppers & onions, sour cream, rice pilaf, whole grain tortilla, Jell-O
Wednesday: Tomato & cucumber salad, Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, whole wheat roll, seasonal melon
Thursday: Chicken soup, roasted pork loin with applesauce, whole wheat roll, sweet potato, mixed vegetables, pudding
Friday: Tomato soup, sloppy Joe with wheat whole roll, broccoli florets, fresh fruit salad.
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Tai chi, 9:45 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting with peers, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; bridge class, 10 a.m.; nurse, 12:30 p.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10:15 a.m.; scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; open painting, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 10 a.m., Art Class; 6 p.m., Bingo
Wednesday: 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9:30 a.m., visiting nurse; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mah Jong
Friday: 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 11 a.m. Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba; 10 a.m. quilting
Karen Johnson, the center’s Medicare advisor, will not be at the center in person, however, appointments can be made by calling her at 401-575-0752.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795 or visit hopkintonri.org/senior-services
The Hopkinton Senior Center offers:
Monday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; intermediate tai chi, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; beginner tai chi, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; intermediate tai chi, 10:30 a.m.; take-out lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
The visiting nurse visits the center on the first Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.
