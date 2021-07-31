WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
Meal service for seniors 60 and older: Call Edie at 401-596-7216 by Thursday to order a “grab and go” lunch, to be picked up at the center by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. A $3 donation is requested.
Transportation: Westerly seniors may call 401-596-7216 for transportation on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to a grocery store or the bank. The ride must be requested the day before so that a schedule can be set for the bus driver. To make appointments for medical appointments, call 855-330-9131 at least 48 hours in advance.
Social Services: The center’s community information specialist, Nichole, is available to address many concerns and is making appointments on a limited basis. Call the center office at 401-596-2404 to leave a message and she will call you back.
Postal Services: Because the center is a postal unit, it is still selling stamps and accepting mail, which will be picked up in the morning and afternoon. It does not have the ability to process packages.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The center is looking for volunteers for the Front Desk, Food Pantry and Daily Living and Keeping Babies Warm and Well services.
TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext.108, to schedule a ride.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dr. Robert Spitz will explain osteoporosis on Monday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m., at the center.
Schedule:
Monday: Fit and Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Painting class, 10:15 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling and ice cream, 1:30 p.m.; Guided Meditation on Zoom, 1:30 p.m., call 860-599-3285 for link.
Tuesday: Arts & Crafts, 11 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Slow Flow Yoga, 10 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: Wilcox Walkers, 8:30 a.m. at park entrance; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Friday: Stretch and Strengthen, 9 a.m.; Get into the Groove, 10:15 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 108, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Menu
Monday: fresh fruit cup, sausage & pepper sandwich on roll, spinach salad, pudding
Tuesday: chicken soup, seafood salad on pita bread w/ lettuce & tomato, pasta salad w/vegetables, watermelon
Wednesday: vegetable soup, sweet & sour boneless chicken, fried brown rice, peas, Jell-o
Thursday: tossed garden salad, open turkey sandwich w/gravy, bread, mashed potato, green beans, oatmeal cookies
Friday: New England clam chowder, baked fish, oven roasted potato, sliced carrots, seasonal melon
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Tai chi, 9:45 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; bowling at Alley Katz, 1:30 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting with peers, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; bridge class, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; open painting, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: noon, Game Day; 12:30 p.m., Mah Jong
Friday: 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 11 a.m. Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
Karen Johnson, the center’s Medicare advisor, will not be at the center in person, however, appointments can be made by calling her at 401-575-0752.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795.
Hopkinton Senior Center is closed.
