WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: beef barley soup, tossed salad, chicken, sausage, peppers, and potatoes, roll, cake, OR cobb salad
Tuesday: chicken soup, sloppy joe, coleslaw, potato chips, roll, pudding, OR egg salad sandwich
Wednesday: tomato soup, pepper steak, rice pilaf, zucchini & carrots, fresh fruit, OR seafood salad plate
Thursday: minestrone soup, barbecue spare ribs, bake beans, pasta salad, roll, dessert, OR chicken salad sandwich
Friday: Portuguese kale soup, honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf with peas, zesty garlic green beans, bread, Jell-O, OR roast beef
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.; cribbage, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m. to noon; Visiting nurse, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1 to 3 p.m.; Italian lessons, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ningret Quilters, 9 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; art class, 9 a.m. to noon; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjong, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Friday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meals on Wheels delivery is available Monday through Friday. Call 860-599-3285, ext. 105, to register.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served Monday and Tuesday at 11 a.m. Lunches are free.
Monday: Fruit with corn muffins
Tuesday: American chop suey
Activities:
The center will host a speaker on Thursday, April 27, at noon, with a free light lunch of sandwiches included. There is no cost, but registration is required by emailing info@thepnc.org or calling 860-599 – 3285, ext. 103. The speaker will be Sandra Sharr, attorney from the Mystic Geriatric Institute, who will talk about preparing your home for your loved one.
Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Music and Movement, 9 a.m.; Bingo, 11 a.m.; Wii Bowling and ice cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; coffee, 11 a.m.; Bingo, 11 a.m.; Tai Chi, noon; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Music and Movement, 9 a.m.; Life Stories writing group, 11 a.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; painting class, 11:30 a.m.; Care Giver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Friday: Gentle Yoga, 9:45; coffee, 10 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Monday: beef barley soup, tossed salad, chicken, sausage, peppers, and potatoes, roll, cake, OR cobb salad
Tuesday: chicken soup, sloppy joe, coleslaw, potato chips, roll, pudding, OR egg salad sandwich
Wednesday: tomato soup, pepper steak, rice pilaf, zucchini & carrots, fresh fruit, OR seafood salad plate
Thursday: minestrone soup, barbecue spare ribs, bake beans, pasta salad, roll, dessert, OR chicken salad sandwich
Friday: Portuguese kale soup, honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf with peas, zesty garlic green beans, bread, Jell-O, OR roast beef
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi Balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; painting class, 1:30 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Craft Corner, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels is delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.
Thursday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; game day, noon; Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
Call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
