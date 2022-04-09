WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call Edie at 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: chicken noodle soup, sloppy joe, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, cookie
Tuesday: navy bean soup, chicken Vesuvio with potatoes, mushrooms and peas, whole wheat roll, pudding
Wednesday: southern Brunswick stew, coleslaw, corn bread, sliced apples
Thursday: Italian wedding soup, honey glazed baked ham, sweet mashed potato, peas and carrots with roll, rice pie
Friday: Closed for Easter
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: turkey and Swiss on whole wheat
Tuesday: seafood salad on rye
Wednesday: salami and cheese on wheat roll
Thursday: turkey on multi grain bread
Friday: Closed for Easter
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30, 2:45 p.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; Coin club, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Closed for Easter
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Donation of $3 or no charge.
Monday: western omelet, sweet potato tater tots, peas and pearl onions, diced pears
Tuesday: Italian pork sausage & peppers, penne pasta with marinara, green and waxed beans, sweet treat, apple juice
Wednesday: pot roast, parsley steamed potatoes, mixed vegetables medley, fresh orange
Thursday: American chop suey, zucchini, peas & carrots, mixed fruit cup
Friday: Closed for Good Friday
Activities:
Monday: Fit and Fabulous. 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling and Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday: yoga, 9 a.m.; writing class with Harriet Grayson, 11 a.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; craft group, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Closed for Good Friday
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
AARP Tax assistance is available at the center through April 12. Appointments are required. Call 401-364-9955 to schedule an appointment.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides low-income seniors access to healthful foods. Contact the center at 401-364-9955 by Friday, April 15 for eligibility of up to two boxes of produce.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Monday: chicken noodle soup, sloppy joe, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, cookie
Tuesday: navy bean soup, chicken Vesuvio with potatoes, mushrooms and peas, whole wheat roll, pudding
Wednesday: southern Brunswick stew, coleslaw, corn bread, sliced apples
Thursday: Italian wedding soup, honey glazed baked ham, sweet mashed potato, peas and carrots with roll, rice pie
Friday: mushroom barley soup, potato crusted fish, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, sliced apples
Grab N’ Go meals:
Monday: turkey and Swiss on whole wheat
Tuesday: seafood salad on rye
Wednesday: salami and cheese on wheat roll
Thursday: turkey on multi grain bread
Friday: egg salad on whole wheat
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Tai Chi, 9:45 a.m.; Bridge class, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.