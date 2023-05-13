WESTERLY — The Pastoral Care Commission at Christ Episcopal Church, in partnership with RI Elder Info, will host a Senior and Caregiver Resource Fair on May Thursday, May 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. The free event will take place at the church, 7 Elm St.
The fair will offer attendees the opportunity to meet with multiple federal, state, and local resource providers and to apply for benefits onsite. Participating providers include the Veterans Benefits Administration, Social Security Administration, Aetna, UnitedHealthCare, Office of Rehabilitation Services, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, and the R.I. Alzheimer's Association.
For more information, contact Tammi Dunlap at 401-596-0197 or visit rielderinfo.com/events.
