PROVIDENCE — Local Rhode Island senators and representatives have been assigned to the following committees:
Senate committee assignments, Sen. Victoria Gu: Commerce; Environment & Agriculture; and Housing & Municipal Government; and Sen. Elaine Morgan: Health and Human Services; and Special Legislation and Veterans' Affairs.
House committee assignments, Rep. Samuel Azzinaro: Health and Human Services; Rules; Special Legislation; and Veterans Affair, chair; Rep. Megan Cotter: Health and Human Services; and Education; Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy: Speaker Pro Tempore; Corporations; Innovation, Internet and Technology; Rules; and State Government and Elections; and Rep. Tina Spears: Environment and Natural Resources; and Municipal Government and Housing.
