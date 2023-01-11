PROVIDENCE — Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown) will serve on the Senate Committee on Housing and Municipal Government, the Senate Committee on Environment and Agriculture, and the Senate Committee on Commerce.
The Senate Committee on Housing and Municipal Government considers matters relating to housing, municipal government and transportation. The Senate Committee on the Environment and Agriculture considers issues relating to the conservation of air, land, water, plant, animal, mineral and other natural resources of the state. The Senate Committee on Commerce considers legislation and matters relating to financial institutions, business regulation, property and casualty insurance, technology and telecommunications.
Gu, a first-term senator, has made improving housing affordability, protecting the environment, and supporting small businesses a top priority.
— Sun staff
