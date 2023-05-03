PROVIDENCE — Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown) and Rep. Tina Spears (D-Dist. 36, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) are sponsoring legislation to increase the Medicaid rate of reimbursement for ambulance services.
Almost a quarter of the state’s population is covered by Medicaid, which pays for health care needs, including ambulance services. In Rhode Island, Medicaid pays a flat rate of $69.95 per ambulance ride with an additional $0.56 per mile. That is less per mile than the IRS reimbursement rate of $0.655 per mile. In Massachusetts, Medicaid pays flat rates ranging from $250.65 to $334.19 and Connecticut Medicaid pays $220.44 to $293.90, based on the acuity of the patient. Massachusetts pays an additional $6.45 per mile and Connecticut pays an additional $5.88, according to information provided by Charlestown Rescue Chief Andrew Kettle.
The legislation (2023-S 0516 and 2023-H 6119) would increase the Medicaid rate of reimbursement for ambulance and wheelchair van services to not less than 90 percent of Medicare rates for the same medical services. Medicare, paid for by the federal government, pays a base rate of $265.54, with significantly higher rates based on the acuity of the patient. Medicare also reimburses at least an additional $8.54 per mile.
Both bills will have their first hearing on Thursday, May 4.
