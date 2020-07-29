WESTERLY — State Sen. Dennis Algiere is encouraging town officials to fix the dilapidated sidewalks on Church Street in Bradford.
The Town Council, on July 23, approved a package of road, sidewalk, and drainage projects to be accomplished with the remaining $2.2 million dollars in the $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018. While the Church Street project, which has been on the drawing board for several years, was discussed by the Town Council, it did not make the final list of approved projects. Some council members said they did not want to spend town money on a state road, but one councilor, William Aiello, said the sidewalks, unlike the road itself, is the town's responsibility. Aiello, a resident of Bradford, abstained from the vote because he has relatives who own property on Church Street.
Algiere, during a recent interview, said he wrote to the Town Council after learning of its decision, and asked the members to pay for the Church Street work, estimated at $587,500 to $708,900, with money that might be left over from other projects in the future. Officials have said conservative cost estimates were used for the other projects and that money is likely to be left over from some of them.
While there is currently no money available for the Bradford project from the state Department of Transportation, Algiere said, he would continue to speak with state officials about the project and potential funding. If the state receives additional financial assistance from the federal government to address a budget gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, funds might become available for the project, he said.
"Funds are very tight. At this moment there are no funds available, but if a stimulus passes, I will ask DOT to revisit the project," Algiere said.
The Town Council's decision came despite requests from 20 residents who submitted written statements asking for approval of the Church Street project. State Reps. Sam Azzinaro and Brian Patrick Kennedy were among those who submitted letters of support. The sidewalks are uneven, narrow, crumbling and do not meet standards of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
