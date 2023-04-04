WESTERLY — Developer Patrick Lemp said he’s invested considerable time and money to try and turn the empty former Staples lot at Routes 1 and 78 into a needed business — and a tax revenue generator for the town.
Local self-storage company owners, led by Robert Celico, charge that the proposed development would run them out of business. What’s more, they say it’s not consistent with Westerly’s Comprehensive Plan and not a good fit for the highly visible Route 1 corridor.
The competing testimony by the local businesses and the prospective builder took up the bulk of Monday’s Town Council meeting, with experts from both sides weighing in on the project during a public hearing.
The council, faced with a month’s worth of budget talks that will begin with a workshop Wednesday, decided to keep the hearing open until at least the first week of May. Some councilors indicated that they wanted to retain the opportunity to put conditions on the development if it’s ultimately approved.
The applicant, 16 Post Road Ministorage, is asking the council to re-zone the front portion of the parcel from a Highway Commercial Zone to a General Commercial Zone.
Mini-storage is not allowed in highway commercial or rural residential zoning districts, but is allowed by special use permit in the General Commercial zone. The town’s Zoning Board would issue that permit.
Lemp, a commercial real estate appraiser and Westerly resident, has partnered with friend and resident Joseph Labrosse and Jeff Sweenor, a Narragansett-based builder, to form 16 Post Road Ministorage.
“I chose to make Westerly my hometown, I’m not in this for quick buck,” he said. “We strongly believe that there’s a need within the town.”
Lemp said he’s been involved in the self-storage niche of the industry since 1995. The partnership is also developing a similar-sized project in North Kingstown, he said, and one in Wallingford, Connecticut.
Celico, owner of Trestle Park Self Storage at 5 Spuchy Drive, recently received approval from the town to expand his site by 33,500 square feet in phases.
The 16 Post Road proposal, he said, would dominate a key entrance to Westerly off Route 78, just by its sheer size.
“That building will define that intersection for the rest of time,” he said. The application’s approval also would open the door for others to come into town to seek exceptions to the Comprehensive Plan.
“You’re opening up a door there, a Pandora’s box most likely,” he said.
He said Westerly needs 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of additional storage, at most, based on a 2021 storage demand forecast of the town for a facility at 74 Airport Road. He decided to do his project in phases, he said, to avoid hurting other storage businesses in town.
“I don’t need all the money, just enough to take care of my family and business,” he said. “If these people come in and build 77,000 square feet, they are going to take the available market share away from us. We are not going to be able to compete.”
Four of the existing self-storage companies are at risk of going out of business, he said.
Trestle Park attorney Christopher D’Ovidio argued the project would not be in the public’s interest. He said market studies on the demand and supply for mini-storage for Westerly estimate a demand for a modest 5,000 to 20,000 square feet of mini-storage space, and not the 75,000-plus square feet proposed at 16 Post Road.
He also claimed a re-zone would be inconsistent with the town’s Comprehensive Plan and would constitute illegal spot zoning.
D’Ovidio also said statements made by Town Council President Edward Morrone and Dylan LaPietra could indicate the project’s fate had been prejudged, or that there is an appearance of such.
In Morrone’s case, it was a reported conversation with a close family member of Celico’s in which he called the application a “done deal.”
D’Ovidio singled out comments by LaPietra at the previous council meeting pointing out the space was vacant for years and urging the council to give the applicant “a chance.”
“He has a right to say that but he was pre-judging before he heard what I had to say,” D’Ovidio said.
Town Solicitor Dylan Conley, citing case law, said the council’s status as a legislative body gives its members broad license to comment, as long as interested parties are given “a full and fair opportunity to be heard” through the process. He did not object to participation by any of the council members.
Megan Moynihan, an architect based in Charlestown, said that at 1.3 million cubic feet, the proposal is approximately three times the mass of the original Staples.
“This is not a small building. This is, in every sense of the word, what I think could be considered a big box store retail building,” she said.
Lemp said he was not seeking tax relief from the town, but to provide what he said would be a five-fold increase in the property’s tax revenue to the town, or $50,000 more than now.
“I’d been looking for a project for years in this town. There’s no land available,” he said. “You’ve got a site that has been vacant for almost 10 years. The guy who owned it knocked the building down so he wouldn’t have to pay taxes on it. How is that benefiting Westerly?”
Questioned by the group’s attorney, Thomas Liguori Jr., Lemp also took issue with market studies produced by Celico. The studies, among other issues, do not account for the seasonal variation in the region’s population, he said.
Liguori, responding to concerns by Councilor Bill Aiello over potential spot zoning of the site, said it does not factor into the application. The town’s Comprehensive Plan shows the site’s future land-use plan is commercial, without distinguishing between general, highway or any other type of commercial zone.
They also rebutted claims that the site could be developed into commercial mixed-use, because there’s no market for it.
“Just drive up and down the Route 1 corridor and (see) the vacant sites, vacant retail space that’s in this town,” Lemp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.