WESTERLY — The 40 or so people who gathered at River Bend Cemetery's Hoxie-Middleton Mausoleum on Thursday evening had plenty of questions. Their tour guides — Maureen Bjorkland, Brenda Linton, Linda Chaffee, Ellen Madison and Tony Smith — had plenty of answers.
The guides, volunteers from Westerly's Babcock-Smith House Museum, divided their guests into three small groups before heading "Down by the Riverside" for tours of some of the cemetery's most famous monuments, crafted from Westerly's famed granite. From the Hoxie-Middleton Mausoleum with its unusual stained glass window to the Smith family's large lot to the Perry family's very simple "Quaker Corner," the guides stopped at each designated location, where they shared insights, stories and even some family gossip.
At the Hoxie-Middleton Mausoleum — one of six granite mausolea at River Bend — which is made from blue Westerly granite, the tourists were encouraged to notice the "two fluted, iconic columns flanking the bronze door."
The stained-glass window in the rear of the small building has no signature but is attributed to Charles Jay Connick, a prominent American painter known for his work in the Gothic Revival style of stained glass artistry. The window features a depiction of "Christ in a Mandoria," surrounded by angels." A mandoria is an almond-shaped aureole of light, used in both Christian and Buddhist art, that surrounds a holy person and is medieval in design.
Chaffee, a descendant of Orlando Smith, whose discovery of a granite outcropping in 1845 changed Westerly's economy, began with a quiz.
"Who knows what this is called?" she asked as she stood near a tall, slender granite structure.
"An obelisk," replied a masked gentleman enthusiastically.
"Yes, and this is a sarcophagus," said Chaffee, as she explained the differences between an obelisk and a tablet, and a tablet and a sarcophagus, before heading off to the Madison family plot while ospreys and hawks circled above, and the sound of boats motoring down the nearby Pawcatuck River could be heard in the distance.
"Didn't we plan perfect weather for the tour?" she asked as she led the group toward the Madison family lot.
Smith, also a descendant of Orlando Smith, pointed out that some of the headstones included dates that predate the actual opening of River Bend, which was established in 1849.
"You'll see quite a few of those," he said, explaining that sometimes sites were disinterred then reinterred to be in family plots. According to the tour guidebook, historical cemeteries moved and reinterred include the Dixon Burial Plot, the Pardon Lewis Ground, Davis Ground, Dunn Ground, Rhodes Ground, Sisson Ground, Nash Lot and Larking Ground.
Chaffee explained that River Bend Cemetery is typical of cemeteries of the mid-19th century, when small, churchyard burial grounds, often over-crowded, were replaced with more rural, park-like settings.
"Going to a cemetery can be like going to church," Chaffee said.
At the Smith Family lot, guests got a history lesson, a lesson in types of monuments and a lesson in genealogy. Orlando Smith, who was originally buried in Ledyard, Conn., was disinterred and moved to River Bend when a large obelisk in his memory was placed in the cemetery.
Chaffee then shared stories about the generations of Smiths buried in the family plot, the various designs — a cradle, an obelisk, an urn, a single tablet, a double tablet and various "modern" monuments — and flowers on their stones — Orlando Raymond Jr. has lilies, Franklin has irises, Isaac, dogwood and Edward, ivy. One Smith relative had four wives and eight children, she said, pointing to a row of headstones.
Chaffee's father, the late Isaac Gallup Smith Jr., who also gave cemetery tours, served as an invaluable resource for the book "Built from Stone: The Westerly Granite Story," and was featured in the PBS video" Carved from Stone: The Legacy of a Granite Town."
"It's all in the family," Chaffee said with a chuckle.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum holds regular tours in the cemetery. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
