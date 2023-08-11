WESTERLY — Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health testing has detected West Nile virus in a second mosquito sample collected in Westerly.
The first detection in Westerly was announced by the DEM on Aug. 4. Overall, the DEM collected 197 samples of mosquitoes from 34 traps set statewide on July 31. All other samples tested negative for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
Although the virus has now been detected twice from the same Westerly trap site, state officials stress that at this stage of mosquito season, it is likely present in mosquitoes statewide.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. Cases of the virus occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. The DEM and RIDOH advise residents to reduce exposure to mosquitoes until the first hard frost, when the air and the ground freeze below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for three hours or below 28 degrees for two hours.
There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat the virus in people. Fortunately, most people infected with it do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.
Personal protection is the first line of defense against mosquitoes that may carry diseases and the most effective way to avoid infection.
The following precautions are advised:
• Protect yourself: fix screens that are loose or have holes; consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning; when outside, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and use approved bug spray.
• Remove mosquito breeding grounds: remove items around the house and yard that collect water; clean gutters and downspouts so that they can drain properly; remove water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them; clean and change water in birdbaths at least once a week.
Visit health.ri.gov/mosquito for additional mosquito prevention tips, videos, and local data. Mosquitoes are trapped weekly by DEM and tested at the RIDOH State Health Laboratories. DEM issues advisories on test results from June through September, with additional reports as necessary. Typically, positive test results trigger additional trapping to assess risk.
