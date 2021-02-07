A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than 2 feet on parts of the region and left hundreds in Charlestown in the dark.
By mid-afternoon, 5 to 7 inches had already fallen in parts of northwestern New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut. New York’s Central Park reported about 3 inches. The highest total was recorded in West Whiteland Township, west of Philadelphia, where about 9 inches had fallen.
The National Weather Service predicted up to 8 inches of snow in New York City and 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C. Up to a foot was projected to fall on some areas along the Connecticut coastline.
Large, fluffy flakes began falling in Rhode Island late Sunday morning, prompting local governments to enact street parking bans and warn of poor travel conditions for the rest of the day. The weather impacted bus routes and travel, officials said, but did not have the same damaging impact on the state’s electrical equipment that a Feb. 1 storm had.
By 6 p.m. Sunday, there were just 262 electrical outages in Rhode Island, according to National Grid, though the vast majority of those impacted were in Charlestown, where 173 were in the dark after what was believed to be a transformer issue. Electrical services were expected to be restored later Sunday evening, however.
In Connecticut, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer caused two exits to be closed on Interstate 84 in Middlebury, with only one lane of traffic getting by. Eversource customers, however, werer in good shape by Sunday night with only 32 reported outages among the 1.28 million Connecticut customers and no outages reported in either Stonington or North Stonington.
No impact on vaccinations
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday’s snowfall, which started at around 9 a.m. in the city, would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The massive snowstorm that hit the region on Feb. 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.
