WESTERLY — Assistant Fire Chief Scott Harold and firefighter Dennis Reall have been named co-acting chiefs of the Watch Hill Fire Department and a search is underway to find a successor for former chief Robert “Bob” Peacock, who retired on New Year’s Day.
The Watch Hill Fire Department acknowledged the change in leadership on Sunday with a post thanking Peacock for his service and identifying the new chiefs. Harold said in the release that there will be no impact to operations as the acting chiefs are prepared to guide the department until a permanent replacement is named.
“Both chiefs will continue to lead the department forward as Chief Peacock has done,” he said. “There will be no gap in coverage and district residents should feel comfortable that the fire department is in good hands moving forward.”
Under the Watch Hill Fire District charter, it will be up to members of the District Council to conduct a search and formally appoint Peacock’s replacement. Joan Beth Brown currently serves as moderator of the Watch Hill Fire District.
A message left with the district was not returned Thursday.
For the department, the change in leadership marks the first time in nearly a decade that the community has had to look outside Peacock for guidance. The veteran firefighter and 29-year member of the Watch Hill Fire Department was first appointed to chief in 2013 and served nine consecutive years prior to his retirement.
Peacock was persuaded to join the fire department in 1993, an accomplishment that Harold said was a testament to the dedication of then-Chief Carl Greene’s effort to recruit him. He served five years as a volunteer firefighter before stepping into the role of captain in 1998, at which time he was responsible for conducting the affairs of the fire company and being the voice of the membership to the fire district.
Due to a change in leadership, he was elevated to the position of deputy chief in 2004 and served under former chiefs Scott Harold and Jason Simmons before taking the reins as head of the department following Simmons' retirement in 2013.
“Since 2013 we have added new apparatus, added a new rescue boat, lowered our ISO rating, increased volunteer membership, hired full-time staffing, and made Watch Hill a department well equipped for the future, just to name a few,” Harold said. “We also picked up a fire hydrant or two along the way.”
Simmons also credited Peacock with being efficient in providing organized training for members on a regular basis, an aspect of the job that is often overlooked but is an essential part of making sure firefighters are ready for any of the growing number of responses that they could be called to on a daily basis.
Despite his accomplishments, Peacock has on numerous occasions in the past several years credited his department and its volunteers for providing him an enjoyable experience, and being part of a team that has been able to serve the community year in and year out.
Peacock has said in several previous interviews that although volunteers with the agency often credit him for the department’s success, it has been the volunteers and members themselves that have made the department what it is. He said this week he has all the confidence in the world that whoever is selected to succeed him will continue to move the department forward well into the future.
In an email to members sent at the end of his last formal shift, Peacock thanked the district for its confidence and the opportunities it has given him over the years.
“I offer my sincerest best wishes to the Company, to the Department, to the District, and most importantly to my fire service family,” he said. Ne Plus Ultra There Are None Better! Thank you for the memories!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.