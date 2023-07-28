WESTERLY — Nearly 20 agencies searched fruitlessly Thursday night and most of Friday for a 15-year-old New London boy who was reported missing while swimming with family and friends near a jetty at Dunes Park Beach near the Weekapaug Breachway in Misquamicut.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said Thursday's search, which started at about 7 p.m., had turned into a recovery effort by Friday. The boy is presumed dead. Major operations, which included a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter and divers from several agencies involved in the initial search, were called off at 2 p.m. Friday, but efforts to find the boy's body continue.
While all formal searches have concluded, "Police and fire personnel will still conduct reduced patrols by foot, ATV, boat and drone throughout the weekend," Gingerella said. “We’ll have our boats and Charlestown's boat, as well as beach patrols still out there looking."
The name of the boy has not been released.
Westerly police, ambulance and fire departments responded in the area of 665 Atlantic Ave. shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to a report of an overdue or missing swimmer near the jetty. Dunes Park Beach is a privately operated beach that abuts the Weekapaug Breachway.
The boy was swimming with a larger group of family members. Initial reports that mentioned a possible second victim turned out to be unfounded.
Searchers from Stonington, dive teams and a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard joined the search Thursday evening. The helicopter, drones, jet skis, ATVs, boats and divers searched the area through the night. Waters were choppy at the time the boy went missing, and several large thunderstorms later passed through Westerly.
Gingerella said lifeguards were not on duty at the time of the incident, and the currents near the breachway are strong. He urged swimmers not to go in the water when no lifeguards are present and said the waters around the jetty can be especially dangerous.
“People need to watch the water and be aware of the environment,” he said. “There were warnings about the currents yesterday. Even a strong swimmer should be careful and not go in without a lifeguard.”
Agencies involved with the search included the Weekapaug, Dunn's Corners, Watch Hill and Misquamicut fire departments, Charlestown ambulance, police and fire and harbor patrol, a team from South Kingstown, the state Department of Environmental Management, the Coast Guard and Stonington police and fire, among others, Gingerella said. Dive teams from Norwich, the Union Fire District and Old Mystic Fire Department took part in the search.
“Everybody was there hoping and working hard for a better outcome,” he said.
The responding agencies faced dangerous conditions over the last 24 hours while searching the Westerly and Charlestown coastline for the victim, police said.
"This included continuing search operations as a severe thunderstorm approached, and sending divers/swimmers into the same strong ocean current that took this victim's life," Gingerella said. "While searches remain unsuccessful and doubtful, we commend everyone who was involved in this large-scale operation."
There have been a string of water-related deaths this summer along Rhode Island's shores. A 58-year-old man died after being pulled from the water Wednesday at Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick. A 28-year-old woman also died July 13 after being recovered from Conimicut Point Beach, also in Warwick.
On July 7, a 74-year-old Connecticut man was found unresponsive in the water at Misquamicut State Beach and later pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital. On July 18, a 38-year-old Cranston man died after trying to rescue two swimmers who were in distress at Scarborough North State Beach in Narragansett.
