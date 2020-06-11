WESTERLY — Public school educators here and throughout Rhode Island will submit plans to state officials by July 15 for reopening schools later in the summer.
Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday that she expected all public schools in the state to open on Aug. 31. Schools in the state have been closed since March and school districts have undertaken virtual learning programs under restrictions developed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau and the School Committee discussed the governor's announcement during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
"The governor was adamant about doing everything we can to get all kids back in the buildings," Garceau said.
The governor's announcement differed, Garceau said, from prior indications that suggested school districts might conduct in-person learning only for younger students while older children continued under a distance learning initiative.
Prior to developing the plan, district administrators will survey Westerly parents to gauge their comfort level with reopening the schools and to receive specific concerns. A similar survey was conducted to get parental input on the district's distance-learning approach and the system was adjusted in response to the feedback.
Districts throughout the state will increase efforts to encourage students and teachers who feel sick to stay home, Garceau said. The state is expected to issue, on June 19, minimum safety requirements that all public and private schools must meet. The requirements are expected to discuss social distance requirements for classrooms and buses.
Garceau said state officials have discussed following procedures developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but he said on Wednesday state officials suggested strict adherence might not be required.
"Today was the first time I started hearing the CDC guidelines being referred to as CDC recommendations. Recommendations, to me, doesn't sound as stringent as guidelines, so I'm hoping there might be some leeway there," Garceau said.
Garceau later pointed to the number of students allowed on school buses at a single time as a particular concern that could be hard to manage, depending on the requirements.
The reopening plan might include hybrid approaches that combine both in-person and distance learning developed as contingencies.
"We recognize some parents and staff might have concerns" about reopening and potential exposure to the virus.
According to Garceau, the state has $42 million available for school districts throughout the state to use to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and to cover other expenses connected to reopening. He added that he was hopeful districts could purchase material as regional consortiums or work with the state to get better prices.
"It will not last long at all," Garceau said of the state funding, which he said could be focused on urban areas where the virus has struck harder than more rural or suburban locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.