WESTERLY — School administrators, local police and the Rhode Island Attorney General are investigating after reports surfaced on Friday regarding “concerning behavior” involving a male Westerly High School staff member and a student, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, in a letter to parents Tuesday morning, confirmed that an investigation was initiated on Friday afternoon and is ongoing. No arrests have been made, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella confirmed. The staff member in question, who is neither a teacher nor administrator, has not been at school and will not be returning pending the completion of the investigation.
“As stated, the district and the WPD are working closely together to address this very serious concern,” Garceau said in the letter. “The administration and our teaching staff place the safety of our students above all else. And while, again, we are limited to what can be shared, please know that this matter is receiving the full attention of the district and law enforcement.”
The matter is both a personnel issue and private student matter, Garceau said, and further details of the complaint could not be released to both protect the privacy of the student and the integrity of the investigation.
Both the school district and police have had to work around swirling, inaccurate rumors regarding the investigation.
Officials have confirmed that the student involved has not been disciplined; the staff member in question is not a teacher, was not arrested and has not been charged; and there is no video of any teacher and student involved in intimate interaction within a classroom.
Garceau told parents that the district will continue to place its emphasis on completion of a thorough investigation and will take appropriate additional action or release more information when the appropriate time comes.
— Jason Vallee
