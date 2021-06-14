WESTERLY — Residents of School Street and the vicinity are being asked to run cold water in their household faucets to clear the pipes of brown or cloudy water caused by work on water pipes related to the School Street reconstruction project.
The Westerly Water Department advised in a news release that running the cold water will clear household systems of the discolored water.
The water company says the situation is considered to be temporary and should be easily resolved. Those with questions may contact the water department at 401-348-2562.
— Sun staff
