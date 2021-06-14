052821 WES Water main break School Street hh 49897.JPG
Crews with the Westerly Water Department at the scene of water main break on School Street in Westerly on May 28. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

WESTERLY — Residents of School Street and the vicinity are being asked to run cold water in their household faucets to clear the pipes of brown or cloudy water caused by work on water pipes related to the School Street reconstruction project.

The Westerly Water Department advised in a news release that running the cold water will clear household systems of the discolored water.

The water company says the situation is considered to be temporary and should be easily resolved. Those with questions may contact the water department at 401-348-2562.

— Sun staff

