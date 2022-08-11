WESTERLY — Whether you are in favor of the proposed $50 million school redesign project or want to voice your opposition to the latest plan, residents will have the chance to make their opinions clear this November.
The Westerly Town Council late last week formally approved a measure to put the proposed school building project on the ballot for the general election. The motion passed unanimously Friday in a two-minute special meeting that Town Council President Sharon Ahern said was held "out of an abundance of caution" to assure the town met all election deadlines without any issues.
The council normally meets on Mondays, but was unable to this week because town offices were closed in observation of Victory Day. Any local ballot questions must be submitted to the Secretary of State's office for certification before they may appear on the ballot.
“An act authorizing the Town of Westerly to issue not to exceed $50,000,000 in general obligation bonds, notes and other evidence of indebtedness to finance the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout town, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ration of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the school building authority capital fund,” the measure passed by the council reads.
The vote was seen as a formality and passed unanimously without any further discussion from council members.
The School Committee has proposed a $50 million redesign project that, if approved, would result in a new State Street Elementary School and provide improvements at the Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools.
With the language approved by the council, the issuance of bonds would be subject to a minimum 35% reimbursement by the state. The reimbursement rate is expected to be higher, officials have said, and the council has already set $50 million as the maximum amount to be borrowed for the project.
School Building Committee members are currently working with JCJ Architecture to design the new State Street school and develop renovation plans for the two others. The firm and committee are expected to host a public forum in the coming weeks to provide updates.
The proposed building project is viewed as the final segment of the town's Vision 2020 campaign that was developed in 2001. The plan called for addressing the town's elementary schools after having seen the middle school built in 2005 and completing renovations on the high school in 2012.
Since construction of the middle school and extensive renovations at the high school, the state, in 2017, released the Jacobs Report, an assessment of all public school buildings in the state, which identified needs at all district schools.
Voters have previously rejected two proposals that would have addressed the town's elementary schools, including a 2016 proposal that focused on elementary school improvements. A proposal in 2019 would have focused mainly on the elementary schools, but also would have provided funding for updates at Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School.
Both failed at referendums.
With approval of a question, the November ballot will now be a packed one for voters in Westerly. In addition to this question and candidates for local, state and federal offices, the ballot also contains proposed amendments to the Westerly Town Charter.
