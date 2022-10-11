WESTERLY — Members of the School Committee approved a measure last week as a show of support for the Rhode Island Department of Education after state officials had contacted the district asking for such paperwork.
The committee is well aware that the project’s success depends not on a letter of support from the district or town, but on the residents who will be tasked with deciding the fate of the proposed $50 million elementary school redesign project. If approved by voters, the project would involve building a new State Street School and conducting renovations at both the Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook schools.
Schools Superintendent Mark Garceau told committee members last week that the vote, which was approved 6-0 with member Christine Cooke absent, was the result of a request made by the state in connection with the review of the Stage II application for state reimbursement.
“We have already submitted the Stage II application for the project, which is on the November 8 ballot,” Garceau said. “As RIDE works through the application, we received notice last week that they wanted more documentation of support from the School Committee and Town Council. If it comes to it, I feel the Town Council would be willing to do the same.”
The vote served only as a formal show of support to try and gain state approvals. With the language approved by the Westerly Town Council when they voted to put the bond on the November ballot, the issuance of bonds would be subject to a minimum 35% reimbursement by the state. The reimbursement rate is expected to be higher, officials have said, and the council has already set $50 million as the maximum amount to be borrowed for the project, regardless of the impact of inflation between now and the start of the project.
The proposed building project is viewed as the final segment of the town's Vision 2020 campaign that was first developed in 2001. The final phase of the plan called for addressing the town's elementary schools, after having seen the middle school built in 2005 and completing renovations at the high school in 2012.
Since construction of the middle school and extensive renovations at the high school, the state, in 2017, released the Jacobs Report, an assessment of all public school buildings in the state, which identified needs at all district schools.
Garceau told the School Committee that their vote of support should be enough for the state, but that he would approach the Town Council if the state determines that additional documentation is still needed.
“In terms of the Town Council supporting this, they had been discussing it for some time and had been clear in approving the bond with a specific cap, and we have worked to that cap,” Garceau said. “There is plenty of documentation there as well, but I am sure if the council was told it needed to take a similar vote, I would think that they would support that.”
For School Committee members and proponents of the project, the next major course of action over the next month will be to get the details and facts surrounding the project out to the public.
Committee member Michael Ober, who serves on the Building Subcommittee, said that getting the facts out to the public and making sure voters have accurate information will remain a top priority over the next month.
“We are out of the planning stages and into advertising, so the question becomes now how do we present the question and facts, and where do we present it,” Ober said.
Voters have previously rejected two proposals that would have addressed the town's elementary schools, including a 2016 proposal that focused on elementary school improvements. A proposal in 2019 would have focused mainly on the elementary schools, but also would have provided funding for updates at Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School.
Both failed at referendums.
In the upcoming election, voters will asked to signal either yes or no to the following referendum question:
“An act authorizing the Town of Westerly to issue not to exceed $50,000,000 in general obligation bonds, notes and other evidence of indebtedness to finance the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout town, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ration of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the school building authority capital fund.”
The ballot question and grant requirements were approved by the Westerly Town Council in August.
A copy of the plan, including a breakdown of anticipated expenditures related to the project, is available on the Westerly Public Schools website at www.westerly.k12.ri.us. Ober said the committee will also need to continue to work with school administrators in order to disseminate information at as many school and local events as possible.
“We will continue to advertise and get this information out so that voters can make an informed decision,” Ober said.
