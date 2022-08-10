WESTERLY — Members of the School Committee have selected Dubon Masonry Construction LLC to oversee expansion of the outdoor work area for CTE programs at the high school after problems with Universal Construction Co. forced the district to cut ties earlier this summer and go back to out to bid.
The committee approved a motion last week approving the recommendation of the Building Subcommittee to award the bid to Dubon Masonry. The Providence-based business was the lowest of two bidders, submitting a proposal that would see work completed for $97,400, considerably lower than the second bid of $118,831 from W.H. Peppes General Contractor Inc., a firm based in Lincoln.
The approved bid marks a significant increase in costs, but one that became unavoidable after complications with an initial proposal submitted by Universal last December and approved by the School Committee on May 18.
“The Buildings and Maintenance Department rejected that bid. We were not confident the full scope of work was covered in the bid submission,” said John Pagano, director of buildings and maintenance for Aramark/Westerly Public Schools, in a correspondence to committee members. “Additionally the low bid vendor was looking to add $35,000 in change orders before the project even kicked off.”
Universal, a Johnston-based construction firm, had been selected in May from two bidders who submitted proposals to a request advertised by the subcommittee last December. The company approached the town with a set of proposals that included both a concrete work area and alternate asphalt surface option, and the company's initial proposal said the company could complete work on the concrete option for $58,835.
Winter weather and concerns over whether the career and technical education program could absorb the costs slowed the start of construction.
The school administrative team was able to find funding within the budget as planned, but by the time the project was approved to move ahead in May, the company said it was no longer able to complete the work at the proposed costs.
Pagano said representatives for the school district and company agreed that the work and scope were no longer feasible, and the contract was dissolved. The district then rebid the project per required Rhode Island procurement guidelines as it relates to grant-funded projects, he said.
Despite the challenge, members of the subcommittee have said it is important to continue to move forward in seeking solutions, as the current outdoor area is not suitable for carpentry instruction.
“The current work area is not suitable to properly construct the projects as outlined by the program,” Pagano said. “The areas are not large enough and not flat enough to properly demonstrate the means and methods of construction.”
The project, as proposed, is expected to start within 10 days of receipt order and will include expanding the carpentry CTE class work area in the rear of the Ward High School building. The project will include $20,000 in material costs and $45,000 for labor.
The proposal also sets funding aside for demolition and pouring of concrete for two separate sections of sidewalk leading to the outdoor work area. Documents show that W.H. Peppes could complete sidewalk reconstruction for more than $1,000 less, but submitted considerably higher projected costs for the work area itself.
The project is being funded by CTE programs grants and town capital allocations, Pagano explained in a memo to the School Committee.
