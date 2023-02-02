WESTERLY — An interim report on a controversial equity audit taking place in the schools drew both support and criticism from School Committee members and the public Wednesday.
Some members said they were bothered that Public Consulting Group, the Boston-based firm the committee hired in September to perform the $65,000 audit, didn’t attend Wednesday’s committee meeting to deliver the report.
Instead, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau gave an overview and history of the audit, designed to look at a variety of potential factors, including race, gender, socioeconomics, upbringing and other variables.
“The hope was to have PCG here,” Garceau said. “But between the fall and now, things have changed with the COVID restrictions and the open meetings laws and guidance, and it has been made clear it’s impossible for us to have them join us virtually and impractical to have them join us tonight from Florida or Boston for a 20-minute presentation.”
The interim report had no new content or findings, but provided an update on steps taken since the audit started in the fall.
Garceau said that contrary to what critics have claimed, the audit “is not all about race.”
As stated by PCG, the equity audit is a “study of an institution’s policies, programs and practices from an equity lens in pursuit of educational equity.”
That lens can include race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, language, disability, age, sexual orientation or identity, religion or other “significant demographic factors,” Garceau said.
“It is not about lowering expectations or taking away student resources,” he said. “It is never about lowering academic rigor.”
In December 2021, the committee unanimously adopted an equity statement, which is published on the district’s website.
“At WPS, equity means that all students are ensured the support, resources, and assistance they need to excel at their full potential,” the statement reads. “WPS is intentional, purposeful, and strategic about honoring all people because of and regardless of their differences. Simply put, every student gets what every student needs.”
Data collection and analysis as part of the audit will continue through February, with a written final report from PCG expected in March. Findings will also include actionable recommendations.
In addition to complaints about PCG’s absence, some School Committee members also criticized how the firm promoted a series of focus groups tied to the audit, which began this week.
“When the committee voted 4-3 to do this, we were given assurances that this would not be primarily about race,” member Christine Cooke said. “And then an email went out last week which made it clear it wasn’t about race, it was about a lot more.”
The email she read announced the focus groups for a list of “historically marginalized” identities, “to support openness and candidness.” It defines such groups as those that have been “historically dis-empowered and potentially unheard as a result of various forms of discrimination such as racism, ableism, ageism, homophobia, xenophobia, microagressions and stereotypes.”
The focus group was touted as a way to share similar experiences.
Cooke noted the district has a broad anti-discrimination policy around its educational programs, activities and employment.
“That didn’t seem the case when I read that email,” she said. “The impression I and other parents had from the email was that PCG is making a big assumption that people who fit into one of these predetermined groups are only comfortable sharing their thoughts with other marginalized people and that somehow people who belong to these groups have no biases themselves.”
The process should be an opportunity for everyone to learn and share their own experiences, Cooke said.
Committee member Lori Wycall, too, expressed concern about the audit, calling the focus groups segregated.
“The only reason it wasn’t illegal was that they put the line that said you may attend any group that you want to attend,” she said. The focus groups, she added, “are tearing the town apart.”
Garceau said the focus groups were not segregated.
“Anybody was welcome to attend any session they thought would work best for them,” he said.
Others defended the audit, including former committee chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy.
“We have said from day one that all this is about is making sure every child in our schools has what they need to succeed,” she said. “The fact that this is getting all turned around and horrible things on Facebook, that’s on the people that are doing that, not the administration or the School Committee.”
Committee member Leslie Dunn said people of color who came to the council chambers and talked about their experiences in town were mocked and ridiculed.
“We do know there are things that exist that are institutionalized within this community,” she said. “Looking at an equity audit gives us the data and story to then correct and address it.”
Most importantly the audit, she said, is a tool to give students the resources they need.
“Whether it’s learning assistance, connection to outside resources, we have to figure out how we can do that for all our students,” she said.
Chairman Robert Cillino was one of the members who called for the audit.
“Everybody’s sticking their political flags in the ground and aligning as they feel they should,” he said. “What exactly are we afraid of by this focus group? What is going to come out of this that we don’t want to hear?”
He said he refused to believe the equity audit is tearing the town apart, he said.
“If this tears the town apart, Westerly’s not as great as everybody thinks it is,” he said. “Let’s take a look at where we’re at, talk to people in a space they’re comfortable. I don’t see how that would tear this town apart.”
Any recommendations PCG makes are just that, he added.
“We don’t have to listen to one of them,” he said. “I don’t understand where all this angst is coming from.”
