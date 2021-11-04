WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee plans to interview two design firms next week.
On Wednesday, the subcommittee discussed five firms that were in the running during a private executive session. Following the private session, Justin Hopkins, the subcommittee's chairman, announced the panel had whittled the number of firms to two. Hopkins could not be reached for comment for this article.
A design firm, once selected, will assist the subcommittee during public forums and eventually design project plans once a firm project option is selected. The School Committee will have final authority on hiring a firm.
The initial group of four firms emerged under the state's master price agreement system, an alternative to local bidding, which allows qualified state agencies and municipalities to have access to firms that were previously vetted by the state. Once a firm is selected, municipalities negotiate a cost for services.
The four firms initially under consideration were the Robinson Green Beretta Corporation of Providence, Studio Jaed of Providence, Torrado Architects of Providence and JCJ Architecture, which has offices in Hartford and Boston.
After reviewing 16 plans over a period of months, the subcommittee in April settled on two options as being worthy of further consideration. Both plans call for moving Grade 8 from Westerly Middle School to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. On Wednesday, the subcommittee briefly discussed formulating a third plan after Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau discussed the possibility of a plan that calls for moving Grade 8 failing to garner the support of voters at a referendum.
"It's for that reason I think we would at least want to have a comparison option," Hopkins said.
The comparison option could be a "maintenance in place" project that involves improvements to the district's schools, Hopkins said.
Additionally, he said, the subcommittee should "hold open space" that filing a Stage II application with the state Department of Education in February may not be advisable if it becomes apparent that a "wider discussion" with residents on potential building options is needed. A Stage I application was submitted in September but the school district has yet to receive any feedback on it from RIDE.
Officials might also decide to conduct a referendum before receiving full approval from RIDE, Hopkins said.
"We have to consider different timelines," Hopkins said.
In related business, Hopkins said he had recently received communication from the Recreation Board concerning the condition of Sal Augeri Field at Westerly High School. The board is interested in potential fundraising opportunities to address the field and may look to pursue improving the field separate from the school building process. The two building plan options under consideration by the subcommittee both call for installation of artificial turf at the field.
