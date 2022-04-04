WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee is expected to consider the input it received from teachers, parents, and School Committee members during two recent pubic forums before recommending a preferred project redesign option.
"We are hoping to make a decision quickly, but I think we need some bandwidth to vet the considerations and take in the comments from the School Committee. Our goal is to make a decision soon so we can ask the consultants to move forward," said Justin Hopkins, School Building Subcommittee chairman, on Wednesday.
Hopkins was speaking Wednesday during a joint meeting of the subcommittee and the School Committee that also functioned as a public forum that provided for community members to address the two bodies and discuss the four options currently under consideration. Hopkins and consultants working with the subcommittee explained that the four options were presented, in some cases, for purposes of comparison even though a few of the options appear unlikely to move forward because of cost or site constraints.
As was the case during a public forum a few days prior, on Wednesday the subcommittee was encouraged to seek more input from district teachers. Questions and comments also focused on why some of the project options involve significant work at Westerly High School rather than a greater focus on the district's elementary schools. Inclusion of more than $4 million for installation of artificial turf at the high school's quad and Augeri fields was also questioned.
Officials hope to have a final project proposal selected in time for a vote on the ballot in November. School Committee member Christine Cooke said presenting a project that has support from the district's teachers will be critical.
"Which plan would the educators get behind? Which one excites them or at least is one they feel provides optimal opportunities for stronger teaching and learning? If we don't have their buy-in, and they are a voting block as well, I think it's going to be a challenge," Cooke said.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy agreed officials need to hear from teachers.
"That is what really matters here — this is supposed to be all about teaching and learning. The expertise they have should definitely guide us here," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Ashley Myers, a town resident and parent with children in the school district, said a survey should be issued to teachers, parents and other taxpayers. She also called for removal of the artificial turf proposal from all project options saying many voters are likely to oppose a plan that includes funding for the fields.
While not dismissing the prospect of a survey, Hopkins said surveys do not always provide useful information. For instance, he said, a survey conducted following the rejection of the $71.4 million school building plan in 2019, found the majority of responders said they supported the plan that failed. Officials involved with the current building project said the athletic fields had been included as part of the current plan development process because of a belief that reimbursement funds from the state are available for fields. Other funding sources for the fields are also being considered, officials said.
School Committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli, who also is a member of the Building Subcommittee, said Options B and D appeared to be the only viable approaches, and he noted that Option D had received criticism from a number of parents because it calls for fourth-grade students to attend Westerly Middle School with fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-graders. He noted that Option B, which calls for building a new State Street Elementary School, had raised questions about fairness since some students would attend a brand new elementary school while those who live in other parts of the town would attend older schools.
As an alternative Gencarelli, who is principal of Ashaway Elementary School, recommended a plan that would include the construction of a new building for all of the district's pre-k and kindergarten students or one for pre-k and 1st Grade.
Kristen Federico, a teacher at State Street Elementary School and a parent with children in the district, recalled the town's Vision 2020 plan, which envisioned work at all of the district's schools. She noted that Westerly Middle School was built as called for in the plan and that Westerly High School had previously been renovated in accordance with the plan. The town's elementary schools should be next, she said, going on to question why many of the options currently under consideration would involve extensive renovations at the high school.
"It is time to have a laser focus on our youngest learners," Federico said.
Hopkins noted that the state Department of Education requires school districts that are participating in the department's building process to address district-wide deficiencies that were identified in the Jacobs Report, an assessment published in 2017 of the condition of all public school buildings in the state. Districts that participate in the state education department's building process qualify for partial reimbursement of project costs.
The current options also reflect a decline in student enrollment and a related effort to properly use existing space in the district's schools, Hopkins said.
Nina Rossomondo, a resident, asked whether the Town Council had been approached to consider setting a new spending limit in light of market changes that have occurred in recent months. The council has imposed a $50 million borrowing limit on the project. She also asked whether federal pandemic relief funds could be used to increase the borrowing threshold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.