WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Alumni Scholarship Fund will award scholarships to high school seniors. Applicants must be a resident of the town of Westerly and graduating from an accredited high school or technical school in 2022.
The scholarship is to provide financial assistance for students who are pursuing a career in a trade-related profession that either requires an apprenticeship, technical certification or licensure or an associate or bachelor’s degree; or for the purchase of tools/equipment to graduating seniors not entering into a set program, but who have or will have a job in the trades, including, but not limited to, carpenter, plumber, electrician, painter, beautician, hairdresser, tractor trailer driver or diesel repairman.
Applications are available at whsalumnischolarship.org and at guidance departments at area high schools. Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 15, to be recognized at baccalaureate ceremonies. All other applications must be received by Oct. 1.
For more information, visit whsalumnischolarship.org or email wasfi.info@gmail.com.
