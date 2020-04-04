WAKEFIELD — The Women’s Club of South County, GFWC is accepting applications through Monday, June 1, for its scholarships. The scholarships range from hundreds to thousands of dollars to selected applicants who are enrolled in, or accepted in, an accredited educational program leading to a degree, associate or bachelor’s, or a certificate required to practice a career or vocation.
All funds are distributed directly to the educational institution for tuition costs only.
Visit gfwcri.org, email admin@GFWCRISouthCounty.org, or call 401-287-4392 for the application and more information about the program .
