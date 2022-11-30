WESTERLY — Booksellers and baristas employed at Savoy Bookshop & Café in downtown Westerly have gained voluntary union recognition from the local business.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced the development on Wednesday.
“We are so proud of the workers at Savoy and welcome them to our union family,” Sam Marvin, director of organizing at UFCW Local 328, said. “From the very beginning of their organizing efforts, they have voiced their love for their jobs and community. By taking this step, they have secured a true partnership that reflects the values they bring to the workplace each day. We welcome and applaud the company’s decision to recognize the workers’ request.”
On Nov. 22, workers delivered a signed letter notifying the company of their decision to unionize. Shortly after receiving the letter, the company announced its decision to accept the workers’ request for voluntary recognition.
Savoy Bookshop & Café is one of three bookstore locations the company operates, along with Bank Square Books in Mystic and Title IX, a bookstore in New London.
The letter was written and delivered by the workers at the Westerly location.
“Our decision to organize is the result of months of conversations between staff, other booksellers, and our families. It is rooted in love of our work, our community, and our personal and professional investment in the company’s success,” the letter states. “It is a reflection of our passion for our workplace and a confirmation of the workers’ integral functions within it.”
The letter goes on to say that the workers’ goal, “in good faith, is a secure future for ourselves and the company. We are looking forward to an equitable seat at the table to determine Savoy’s role in the community and the broader independent bookstore landscape.”
Savoy Bookshop & Café owner Annie Philbrick released a statement Tuesday.
“Here at Savoy, we are fortunate to have a team of booksellers and baristas who are passionate about what they do,” the statement said, acknowledging the formation of the new Savoy Workers Union and voluntary recognition from the store’s owner.
“It is our hope that in the weeks and months to come, we can work together to secure a future for both the company and the people who help make Savoy an integral part of the community here in Westerly. We thank you for your support as we navigate next steps during another busy and exciting holiday season.”
Among the workers that are part of the drive to unionize is Danielle Beliveau, a full-time bookseller and inventory lead.
“We are so pleased that the company is upholding its values by recognizing our union,” Beliveau said. “It is an important first step toward a more transparent, collaborative workplace. In this spirit, we are looking forward to beginning negotiations early next year.”
Savoy workers join a growing movement of booksellers and baristas across the country coming together to secure a collective voice in their workplaces.
Beliveau, of Westerly and a Navy veteran, said the effort to join a union involves eight to nine employees and began earlier this year. Local workers followed unionizing efforts by other booksellers around the country, she said, including Politics and Prose, a Washington, D.C. bookstore and coffeehouse.
“Hearing that news, we were like, ‘Is this something we could do?’” Beliveau said. That bookstore put her in touch with Local 328 and Marvin, she said.
The quest to join a union has been an emotional one, Beliveau said.
“We’re all really good friends and all love working with each other. Everyone from the top down. We all get along so well,” she said. “We’re doing this because we love working here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.