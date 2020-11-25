WESTERLY — Undeterred but committed to setting a good example, Santa Claus will forgo his usual arrival in downtown and instead stop by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce at 1 Chamber Way on Friday for a socially distant drive-by event.
Winterlady, soldiers, angels, the Grinch, Frosty, and 30 more costumed characters will line the festive light-covered street starting at 6 p.m. and greet families who will be asked to stay in their cars to prevent potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. More than 70 holiday inflatables, many animated and some as large as 12 feet, will be on display.
The event, which normally occurs in the downtown area, is usually intended as a fun time for children and their families, but also as a means to generate business for local shops.
"It's wonderful we can do the event. Businesses won't benefit in the same way, but we can boost community spirits and do our best to present a time-honored family tradition," said Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president, on Wednesday.
Among those in costumes will be members of a Girl Scouts troop from Pawcatuck and Rita Rivera, who frequently appears as an elf at events throughout the region.
"There are people from the community that are just so happy that something is taking place. The want to participate," Konicki said.
Konicki thanked the Westerly Police Department, which will have personnel at both sides of Chamber Way to help ensure safe passage through the holiday route. All vehicles will enter from the Route 1 south side of Chamber Way.
"We're asking everyone to be patient as they wait in line, and think it will be worth the wait," Konicki said.
Local businesses sponsored a quarter of the inflatables to represent their industry, such as a helicopter by Dooney Aviation and a holiday taco truck by Amigos Taqueria Y Tequila, an animated dump truck by Rawson Materials, Santa in a red Subaru by Valenti Subaru, and a 10-foot tall tree by Pellegrino Landscaping and Tree Service.
The Westerly Airport Association sponsored an inflatable of Santa in an airplane, and Stand Up For Animals, the nonprofit organization, sponsored a 10-foot holiday husky. Dunns Corners Market sponsored several inflatables, including a giant animated carousel, polar bears on a slide and angels to represent the many lives lost this year. The South County Tourism Council sponsored a 12-foot Santa riding in a hot air balloon and is also an event sponsor.
"We are committed to reinventing and saving every time-honored tradition in our community that we possibly can. Three generations of families have been attending Santa's arrival, and we knew it was important to find a way to bring this holiday happening to life. It will be in a different location and configuration but it will be magical and safe, which is most important," Konicki said in a news release.
The event is free to attend and donations will be sought to help cover production costs not covered by sponsorships.
A giant Jack-in-the-box with a living, breathing Jack is predicted to be a big hit and free holiday coloring books and crayons will be provided to the first 600 children courtesy of Bella Vita Salon and Ritacco Electric.
WBLQ is set to broadcast holiday music live from the event.
