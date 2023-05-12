Beach passes for Sandy Point Island, located in Little Narragansett Bay, may be purchased from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at rhodeislandpermits.recaccess.com or by mail at USFWS Headquarters, 50 Bend Road, Charlestown, R.I., 02813.
A beach pass is required for all individuals 18 and older visiting the island between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The fees for the beach passes are $25 for an individual season pass; $15, senior citizen season pass; and $10, daily pass. The senior discount is for those visitors 62 years and older.
For more information, call 401-364-9124.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.