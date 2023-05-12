WESTERLY — Salty’s Clam Shack on Atlantic Avenue has received a license to serve alcohol for its upcoming season.
The Westerly Licensing Board approved the license on Thursday.
Salty’s plans to open May 20 and be open on weekends until mid-June when school ends and the employee pool expands, owner Jessica MacMahon, of Stonington, said.
The restaurant at 668 Atlantic Ave. employs 23 to 30 people in summer and has 15 outdoor picnic tables that can seat six people.
MacMahon said the shack had a good summer in 2022 and is planning to introduce alcohol to try to remain competitive and successful.
Signage and cones will inform patrons that they are not allowed by law to remove alcohol from the premises, she said. It will be served at a separate window from the food service window. Servers will be over age 18 and certified to sell alcohol, she added.
Ryan Blessing
