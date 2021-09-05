WESTERLY — "Children don't care to learn until we learn to care." It's a quote that State Street Elementary School Principal Audrey Faubert shared last week with the school's teachers and staff as they prepared to embark on the academic year, which begins Tuesday.
Attributed to Dr. James Comer, a professor of child psychiatry Yale Medical School's Child Life Center, the statement sums up the approach Faubert and school administrators throughout the district say they will put an extra emphasis on for the 2021-22 school year. Teachers, during four days of professional development last week, were asked to focus on their students' social and emotional needs, especially in the early weeks of school, which will see some students and a few teachers enter the buildings for in-person learning for the first time since March 2020, when distance learning was implemented as a means to slow the spread of COVID-19. The virus has exposed many children to upheaval, periods of social isolation, and having to cope with the illness or death of loved ones.
The first 30 minutes of each day will be devoted to morning meeting, an opportunity for teachers to check in and connect with their students.
"Teachers also received review training for teaching resilient learners — what do they need when they face trauma, because for some children COVID has been traumatic ... so we spent some time talking with them about what teachers need to do," Faubert said.
The school's "take-a-break" areas, spots in each classroom where students can spend some time to redirect their focus, should help with this year's renewed focus on social and emotional learning, Faubert said. Students are encouraged by teachers to use the area, or sometimes students will head there themselves. The areas have sections that are adorned with hearts and plenty of stuffed animals are available when they "need something to hug," Faubert said.
The areas are also stocked with clay when students need to release anger by squeezing something, and wall push-ups are encouraged as a way to blow off a little steam. There are other times, Faubert said, when students will color or play with puzzles when they need a distraction to keep from being overwhelmed and to take their minds off negative thoughts.
'A safe opening'
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau and representatives of each school have communicated with district families to review steps being taken to slow the spread of the virus. The layered approach includes wearing face masks, social distancing, staying home when feeling sick, and encouraging vaccinations and testing.
"Our first goal is a safe opening and a safe school year — keeping staff and students healthy," Faubert said.
The first few weeks of every school year is also devoted to teachers assessing their students' learning levels and needs. It's a task that will take on greater importance and urgency as teachers look to determine learning loss that may have occurred as a result of the disruptions caused by COVID-19 or, more routinely, summer vacation.
"Some students have a lot of growth ahead of them. There are some with missed opportunities, so they have to catch up some," Faubert said.
Garceau said the district's multi-tiered system of support helps educators devise detailed individualized plans for students who need help catching up. Additionally, the state Department of Education required districts to include information on how they would address learning loss connected to COVID-19 as part of each district's reopening plan.
Teachers throughout the state are being trained this year based on the most recent science and research on how to help students become better readers as part of the state education department's Right to Read initiative, which was spurred by a state law adopted in 2019. The law requires educators to exhibit either proficiency in or awareness of the knowledge and practices of the science of reading.
New curriculum
The district will also continue rolling out a new English curriculum and is in the process of adopting a new mathematics curriculum. A renewed emphasis on helping the district's multi-language students learn and improve their English skills will also be a feature of the new year, Garceau said.
Keeping students and teachers healthy, Garceau said, is his primary hope, followed closely by finding ways for teachers to remain focused on students and resist the politics of COVID-19 and learn how to respond to it. Similarly, Garceau said, the culture war unleashed by accusations of schools throughout the country teaching aspects of critical race theory poses a problem.
"My bottom line hope is to stay open and to keep everybody healthy and, frankly, to block out all of the political nonsense. COVID and critical race theory are huge distractions ... it's a hyper-charged political context within which teachers are trying to do the best they can by the students," Garceau said.
'A lot of anxious students'
A significant number of parents and family members who responded to a survey conducted recently as part of the state-monitored reopening plan cited a need for more social and emotional services for students as a priority, Garceau said. The distance-learning initiative that COVID-19 necessitated gave teachers a first-hand look into students' homes and exposed the food, housing and health care insecurity that many students and families in the district face, Garceau said.
"There is a heightened degree of humility and empathy among the staff about us needing to know our students well in order to teach them well," Garceau said.
While Garceau said he will always ask educators to improve their technique and work to improve student performance, he said 12-15% of he district's student population will be entering school buildings on Tuesday for the first time since March 2020.
"The idea of being able to support kids this year might be more important and certainly different than it has ever been ... I think we will have a lot of anxious students and adults and we need to pay attention to that stuff. Kids don't learn and nothing will really stick if they don't feel comfortable and safe and cared for," Garceau said.
At Westerly Middle School, students will learn about making good decisions and processing feelings and emotions through the Second Step curriculum, which focuses on social and emotional growth. Teachers and staff at the school will also continue work under a school climate transformation grant. This will be the school's fourth year under the competitive grant that was awarded to nine districts in the state.
The grant is intended to provide resources to address the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of students, with an emphasis on helping students to feel welcome and part of the school.
"We're making sure that every student has a sense of belonging and connection with the adults in the beginning of the school year," said Paula Fusco, Westerly Middle School principal. "We have identified areas of focus on how to help our staff make authentic connections and encouraging students to have more of a voice and have a better working knowledge of why they are at WMS and that it is a community that we want them to embrace."
The school will be rolling out the district's new math curriculum and will remain focused on maintaining a safe and healthy environment.
"Our entire building did a phenomenal job last year of keeping kids safe and keeping teaching and learning continuing ... so we know they will continue that," Fusco said.
During open-house events conducted prior to the new school year, Fusco said, teachers worked to help students and families feel comfortable with in-person learning, especially those who remained in distance learning through the previous academic year.
"We are anticipating students coming in who might feel a little anxious and nervous, so it is going to be our job to put all students and their families at ease as they walk into the building," Fusco said.
The classrooms and hallways of Springbrook Elementary School are shining and ready, said Susan Mitchell, the school's principal.
"We're excited and can't wait for the wee ones walking through the doors," Mitchell said.
As is the case in each school in the district, Mitchell said teachers at Springbrook will be focused on establishing relationships with students in the early days of the year.
"We want to make sure the students are comfortable. We want them to feel safe and ready to engage in meaningful learning experiences, and we want them to be excited to return to us," Mitchell said.
