WESTERLY — Kaya West said as long as she can remember, back to her childhood, she’s wanted to be a doctor.
It was encouragement from her teachers that ultimately led the Westerly High School class of 2023 salutatorian to take lots of science classes and set her on a path to medicine — or research, she said.
“I really enjoyed my AP biology class,” West said. At the time, she was the only junior in the class, taught by Jed O’Malley. “That sparked my desire to continue my studies in science this year and to take more science classes.”
West, 18, is headed to Tufts University in Massachusetts this fall to study community health. She is the daughter of Teri and Greg West.
West is also a fierce competitor in cross country indoor and outdoor track and has made the most of her middle and high school experience, consistently winning or ranking high in various meets and races along the way.
In 2021, as a junior, West finished 15th at the state meet to earn third-team All-State. West was Westerly's top runner in every race.
She fully intends to keep going at Tufts, an environment she knows will be even more competitive.
“I’m really into running. It’s probably just as equally important as school to me,” she said.
As a member of the senior class, West has vivid memories of beginning her high school time as a freshman when COVID-19 forced schools to close.
“It was really challenging not being able to see people face-to-face and have the connections we have in school,” she said. “But I also think we did a great job with virtual learning for those few months of our freshman year.”
Senior year has turned out to be the first fully “normal” year for the class, she said.
“Last year we still had to wear masks up until around March,” she said.
Service in various academic and extracurricular groups has also been an important part of West’s high school experience, she said.
She’s vice president of the school’s chapter of both the National Honor Society and Rhode Island Honor Society, treasurer of the class for four years and vice president of the World Language group. Last year, she earned the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s Civic Leadership Award, given to two students from each high school in the state. The other Westerly recipient was valedictorian Dominick Lombard.
Outside of the classroom, West has partnered with the Westerly Department of Parks and Recreation to install “reef-safe” sunscreen dispensers at various town athletic facilities. It’s part of her senior project.
The sunscreen is free of chemicals that can contribute to coral reef deterioration.
West has a sister Cali, 16, who also attends Westerly High School and runs track, and brothers Greg, 14, and Luke, 10.
She plans to split her summer between working at the Westerly Town Beach concession stand and training for her upcoming track season at Tufts.
West said she’s excited about moving to Boston and joining the Tufts track team next year, but will miss her high school teammates.
“The relationships I’ve made and developed with teachers and my fellow classmates,” she said.
West said she wants to tell the students coming up after her about the importance of making real connections with classmates and teachers, and savoring the high school experience that only happens once.
“For some people it’s hard to maintain those connections in this digital world we live in now,” she said.
