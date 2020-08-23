WESTERLY — It's not your average walk in the park.This one involves a movie, a bunny, a backpack, a map, instructions, a board book version of a popular children's book and required a whole lot of collaboration.
"The Runaway Bunny: A Sensory Stroll through Wilcox Park," invites all Rhode Island library card holders to walk through through Wilcox Park after watching the movie version of Margaret Wise Brown's famous book, "The Runaway Bunny." Patrons can also check out a "Sensory Stroll Runaway Bunny Backpack" which features "The Runaway Bunny" book and a map that spotlights all of the spots in the movie and includes a stop at Runaway Bunny statue, inspired by the book and sculpted by Stonington artist Joan Binney Ross, which has been a popular play place for children since it was installed in the park in 1998.
The three-minute YouTube video "is not only a wonderful example of a cooperative project involving all departments within Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, but proves that "sometimes the biggest inspirations are derived out of our smallest, simple moments ... such as walk in the park," according to Monica Brennan, head of youth services at the library.
"We were so grateful to get the broadcast rights because we wanted use YouTube so that people had flexibility to either watch it ahead of time or pause and watch while they walked around the park," Brennan said, adding that the movie can be used as an audio version, allowing people to "stop and start like an audio book."
"The backpack allows for people to use the map and the book as another component to activate diverse learners," she said.
Library patrons can make an appointment to pick up "The Runaway Bunny: A Sensory Stroll through Wilcox Park," and borrow it for one week, Brennan said. Currently there are three backpacks available.
Brennan said that when the COVID-19 pandemic set in, library staffers were presented with a unique set challenges but remained steadfast in their efforts to "make a positive out of a negative."
"COVID sort of empowered us take steps in technology," said Brennan. "Lots of departments are now using YouTube ... YouTube has been a critical part of our programming since the pandemic started."
In the children's department, staff members put their heads together and developed "The Runaway Bunny: A Sensory Stroll through Wilcox Park," a "collaborative video literature project," that all began with Library Assistant Marilyn Russo, a retired special education teacher.
"Things just come into my head," said Russo with a laugh during a Zoom interview that also included Brennan, Children's Room Associate Meagan Lamphere, who narrates the video, and Nina Wright, history and special collections librarian. "With this one, I sort of went down the rabbit hole."
"We originally began talking about a sensory walk through the park," said Russo, then I was thinking about the book, then I talked to Monica and then Nina got on board, and Meagan ... and it morphed into this."
"There was a lot of back and forth," said Russo. "A lot of creative back and forth with Meagan and Monica."
Russo said that several years ago, Helen Mochetti, the now-retired former head of youth services, asked her to create a sensory story hour, a story hour designed for children with special needs. Russo said sensory walks are designed so families can take walks together at their own pace.
"We want to make things accessible for all children," Russo stressed.
When the video was finally finished, nearly the entire library had been involved, Brennan said, noting that Judy Toscano, a library assistant, created a "tiny, graphic map."
Kelli Butler, the library's marketing manager, involved staff members from the technology department and helped get the YouTube channel set up and established.
Then there were the permissions from the book's publishers, HarperCollins Children’s Books, which Wright took care of. "The Runaway Bunny" movie was officially produced by Westerly Library and Wilcox Park in collaboration with HarperCollins, with Lamphere narrating.
Brown has an interesting connection with the library, added Wright, explaining that the library has owned the Margaret Wise Brown memorial collection of books, book layouts and manuscripts since 1956 when the collection was donated to the library by Brown's sister, Roberta Brown Rauch; and Brown's good friend, Jessica Gamble Dunham, who lived in Stonington. Rauch, who had friends in Watch Hill, thought the Westerly library would be a good repository for her deceased sister's papers. Rauch also donation to Brown's alma mater, Hollins College, in Roanoke, Virginia.
While Brown, who was born in 1910 and died in 1952, never lived locally, Wright said, she visited friends here and "had a great affection for the area."
Brown wrote "The Runaway Bunny," in 1942 and the children's classic, "Goodnight Moon," which has sold more than 14 million copies, in 1947.
"If Margaret Wise Brown were alive today, she could teach a masterclass in voice," said Brennan. "Love is conveyed in every sentence ... every word of 'The Runaway Bunny.' The text pulls on the heartstrings because Brown beautifully used the natural world to convey the complex and abstract concepts of emotions."
In Brown's story of "The Runaway Bunny," the Mother Bunny tells her little bunny, "I will run after you, for you are my little bunny," after little bunny announces his intention to run away. Each time her little bunny announces his plan to become a fish, a rock on a mountain, a flower, or a bird, Mother Bunny appears as a fisherman, a mountain climber, a gardener, a tree, and a cloud to chase after him. By the story's end, the bunny decides to remain his mother's little bunny and his mother stays his mother.
"At the end of the story, the baby bunny is transformed by his mother’s profound and unwavering love," Brennan said. "Hope and perseverance are in abundance in this encouraging classic tale ... the things we need more than ever on our journey called life."
