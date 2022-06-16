WESTERLY — Westerly-Bradford Road at Cottrell Bridge, which crosses McGowan Brook, will be closed beginning from July 5 to Oct. 3 while the bridge is being replaced.
Work will include demolition of the existing bridge superstructure, partial demolition of the bridge substructure, driving new piles, replacement of gas lines, construction of new concrete footings, abutments, and walls and construction of the new bridge superstructure using composite tub girders, a reinforced concrete deck, cat in place parapets, and a bituminous wearing surface.
While the bridge is closed a detour will be set up. The detour route will use the Route 1 and Route 78 connection to Dunn's Corners and Bradford.
Cardi Corp. of Warwick is the prime contractor for the project under a contract awarded through the state Department of Transportation.
— Dale P. Faulkner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.