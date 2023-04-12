PAWCATUCK — It’s crunch time for Free WiFi.
Members of the Pawcatuck-based FIRST robotics team with a catchy name are checking and re-checking programming code.
They’re making sure wheels are properly attached and aligned and that a specialized mechanical arm that moves up and down and swivels 360 degrees is fully functioning.
In short, they’re getting their home-built robot ready for the big show — the First Tech Challenge World Robotics Championship April 18-22 in Houston.
The team of Evan Browne, of North Stonington, Max Eisenbeiser, of Groton, Adrien Lee, of Warwick, Oscar McLaughlin, of Westerly, and Bradford siblings Jack and Veronica Kushner are excited to have the opportunity to compete on the world stage of robotics.
“We’re all really excited,” Veronica Kushner said. “It’s such a really neat experience. There are teams from all over the world there. The amount of people you meet and the robots you see there are just incredible, and it’s all about being with people who are as passionate about robotics as we are and being able to geek out about the awesome things we’re making.”
They’ll spend the next few days ironing out bugs in their robot’s programming as well as making improvements to its mechanics.
Then it’s off to Houston, where thousands of kids on hundreds of teams compete and collaborate.
“Last time we went, it was really awesome getting to collaborate,” Eisenbeiser said. “We got to partner with a team from South Korea, we talked to a team from the Netherlands and from Cyprus, and got to work alongside them. It was a really cool experience.”
The national event is also more than just a competition.
“FIRST brings in outside companies to show off what they do with robotics,” Jack Kushner said. “Last year, a couple people from NASA were there, talking about the Artemis I mission. A Disney Imaginarian was there, showing off one of the TRON bikes they were making for the new ride that just opened.”
Work on the robot started in September, and the team took part in a mock competition called a scrimmage, where teams from the region gather in a fun setting to test their robots.
Then the team placed first and earned an Inspire Award during its first qualifying event.
“It’s the highest award you can receive from the judges,” Eisenbeiser said. A dozen other area teams were part of the competition.
The team went on to the RI First Tech Challenge Competition at New England Tech, where it placed second and also won another Inspire Award, qualifying it for a trip to the world competition.
It’s the third trip to nationals for most members of the team, Browne said.
“We did qualify for the 2019-20 season, but our states (competition) was a couple weeks before everything got shut down for COVID, and it was canceled,” he said.
The team formed in 2017 as part of Shoreline Robotics, a nonprofit run by electrical engineer Jay Spalding out of his home in Pawcatuck. Spalding serves as the team’s coach. He formed it in 2015 as an alternative for home-schooled kids in grades 7-12, including his son.
“We started competing from there. We didn’t do very well in the beginning but we learned from there,” Spalding said.
The team spent a recent Wednesday evening in the basement of Spalding’s home, where a course of rubberized flooring serves as a practice area and test zone.
The battery-powered robot’s “job” is to drop a series of what look like bottomless plastic cups onto slim poles of varying height throughout the test area.
A mix of programming within the robot and a pair of Wi-Fi controllers guide the machine along the floor. Its claw-like “arm” is capable of grabbing a cup and dropping it so that it slides down one of the poles.
“That’s the main concept of the game,” Browne said. “There are other technicalities, but that’s the main idea.”
The community-based team draws in members from several towns in both Rhode Island and Connecticut.
At one point, before COVID, 30 kids were part of the program, Spalding said. The Pawcatuck chapter used to consist of two distinct teams that practiced at the Westerly Library, until COVID shut venues down.
Members can be part of the team while they are in grades 7-12, so several have since left, and the group is down to six. For Browne, Eisenbeiser, McLaughlin and Veronica Kushner, it’s the final year.
Everyone on Free WiFi has a role to play to make the team a cohesive unit.
Veronica Kushner, 17, is the captain as well as lead designer/builder, documentation and outreach manager.
“I’ve always loved robots since I was really, really, really little,” she said. “'Wall-E,' when I was like 3 or 4, was my favorite movie. I’ve always liked tinkering around with things and building.”
McLaughlin, 17, the lead designer and builder, uses computer-aided design software to draw up and print custom parts needed for the construction of the robot.
“My older brothers joined the team,” he said. “I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool,’ and I like building things.”
Eisenbeiser, 17, is the team’s head programmer, and he’s developed autonomous programs to operate the robot using an array of software.
“My mom is the person who introduced me to programming,” he said. “I’ve been lead programmer on the team for six years. I loved it the very first year I did it.”
As social media coordinator, Browne, 17, helps the team keep an online presence and communicate with other FTC teams over social media platforms.
“I’ve always been super hands-on, interested in designing and building,” he said. He “fell in love with” the team after visiting a practice while in seventh grade.
Lee, 16, is learning build and programming skills while designing main CAD components for the robot. Jack Kushner, 13, is a builder and apprentice programmer. He’s spent two years learning about robot construction and programming techniques.
“For me it started when I was eight in Cub Scouts,” he said. “We were doing a robotics belt loop and this team helped me out. After that, I couldn’t wait to join.”
Soon the team will be among 17,000 students and 200 teams in Houston.
“We’re in fundraising mode right now to get the funds to take all the stuff down to Houston,” Veronica Kushner said.
Want to see the robot before it and the team head to Houston? They’ll be at McQuade’s Marketplace in Westerly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to raise funds.
“We’ll have a table there and we’ll be spreading the word to try and recruit too,” she said.
