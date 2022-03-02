WESTERLY — Work is underway to highlight the natural beauty of a stretch of the Pawcatuck River from White Rock Road to Margin Street.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre reviewed the Riverside Greenway, which is a central part of an ongoing Downtown Corridor Revitalization Plan, with the Planning Board on Tuesday. Gina Fuller, manager of the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, presented the stormwater management portion of the plan. The district is managing the stormwater effort and providing other assistance.
The revised Comprehensive Plan calls for revitalization of the downtown area, and both the Town Council and Planning Board prioritized the project, along with a study of the Route 1 corridor, as work to be undertaken this year.
A state Department of Environmental Management grant has been secured to pay for improvements to a kayak launch on the river at a spot across from the Gingerella Sports Complex on White Rock Road. The work will entail making the area accessible for people with disabilities, installation of kayak racks and improvements to the parking area.
The greenway may also include a new park and riverside center on town-owned property on Canal Street. The center was close to fruition in 2013 but those plans lost steam when some members of the Town Council soured on the idea. Officials hope to learn whether the town will receive new grant monies for the riverside center in April or May.
Two small town-owned lots at 22 and 26 Canal St. are also envisioned as part of the greenway. The lots were acquired by the town as part of a flood mitigation effort aimed at removing structures from the floodplain. While construction is not allowed on the lots, they can be used for open space and recreation, Letendre said.
"And it encourages a better aesthetic on Canal Street," Letendre said.
The new municipal parking lot on Canal Street, which incorporates "green infrastructure" for stormwater control and a buffer comprising native plants, was held out as an example of changes that could be made along the entirety of the greenway from White Rock to the town-owned marina property off Margin Street.
A parking lot on Commerce Street owned by the owners of McQuade's Marketplace is another example of work that has already been done that fits into the greenway concept. The lot includes pervious surfaces and native plants.
Similarly, the owners of the newly opened Cinder Restaurant have created a public walkway that offers views of the river and have plans for native plants. The Westerly Land Trust community garden on Main Street is another example of work that has already been done in the greenway mode, Letendre said.
Officials are hopeful, Letendre said, that planned improvements to the state boat launch on Main Street will include the addition of benches and picnic tables. Adding shade trees and other native plantings has also been discussed, Letendre said.
The Main Street stormwater project is intended to improve the river's water quality, add green infrastructure and reduce the volume of impervious surfaces.
Planning for the project is underway. Several property owners have signaled interest in the project and willingness to participate if they approve of the plan once it is developed, Fuller said. Participation is voluntary.
Planning Board member Joseph M. Montesano thanked Letendre and Fuller for their efforts.
"It means a lot to the community," Montesano said.
Tabitha Harkin, a member of the Planning Board who works as a town planner, also praised the work.
"Great job — I've seen a lot of communities struggle with green infrastructure," Harkin said.
The benefits of the greenway project are both environmental and economic, Harkin said.
