WAKEFIELD — A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday in Washington County Superior Court on behalf of Robert Ritacco, the former longtime Westerly Democratic Town Committee chairman who faces two charges of first-degree sexual assault.
Ritacco, who was dressed in a suit, was mostly silent during the brief arraignment before Associate Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg. He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth. One of his sons looked on from the gallery in the small court room. The cases of several other alleged criminals were called prior to and after Ritacco's.
When his name was called, Ritacco approached the judge's bench and was flanked by his two lawyers, James Lepore and Anthony M. Traini. One of the lawyers informed the judge that Ritacco was pleading not guilty.
Bail was set at $20,000 with surety following a request for that amount from Assistant Attorney General John E. Corrigan. The judge also granted a no-contact order prohibiting Ritacco from having any contact with the alleged victim.
Ritacco is accused of committing two sexual acts against a woman at a time when she was helpless on May 29, 2021, the start of Memorial Day weekend. The charges, which are capital offenses, arose from a state police investigation and an indictment handed down by a statewide grand jury on April 25. Capital offenses are punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison.
The 52-year-old Ritacco announced on the day he was indicted that he was taking a leave of absence from his duties as chairman of the town committee, but was later voted out of the position. He is also treasurer of the Rhode Island Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs, an organization that represents local party leaders in the state's 39 municipalities. His status with the association was unclear as of Wednesday, but state political leaders have previously encouraged him to step down.
Ritacco served as chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee for more than 20 years. He also served a long stint as chairman of the Westerly Zoning Board of Review, one term on the Town Council, and frequently served on other town boards and committees.
Because capital felonies such as the ones Ritacco faces are so serious, the only way they can be charged is through the indictment process. Under the indictment process, the prosecution presents evidence to a grand jury to review and determine if there is probable cause to support the charge. If so, the grand jury returns an indictment. If the case goes to trial, a jury or judge will determine Ritacco's guilt or innocence.
Ritacco posted bail following his appearance before the judge and then walked out of the courthouse with his lawyers and court officers. He and his lawyers declined to speak with reporters.
Ritacco is due back in court on July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.