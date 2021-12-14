The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has developed guidelines to assist businesses, households, community groups, and state and local government agencies with selecting and preparing collection sites for snow disposal to minimize impacts on the environment and public health.
Snow collected from roads, parking lots, bridges and sidewalks may contain harmful contaminants such as road salt, sand and litter that can compromise water supplies.
To minimize the risks, DEM advises organizations to:
• Locate snow collection sites near or on permeable (porous) surfaces in upland areas away from water resources and wells. This will allow snowmelt to filter into the soil, leaving behind sand and debris. The latter should be removed as soon as possible, but no later than springtime.
• Prepare and maintain snow collection sites to maximize their effectiveness. Installing a silt fence or sediment barriers on the down-sloping side of the site, maintaining a vegetative buffer between the site and adjacent water bodies, and clearing away debris before and after using the area for snow disposal are effective preparation techniques.
• Store and dispose of snow only in upland areas and not in or near waterbodies or wetlands. The policy includes guidance on emergency disposal of snow under extraordinary circumstances when upland snow storage options are exhausted.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov or contact Jennifer Stout at Jennifer.Stout@dem.ri.gov or 401-222-4700, ext. 2777726.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.