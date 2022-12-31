EXETER —The Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Chapter of Trout Unlimited will collect conifer Christmas trees to improve the habitat for wild brook trout and other aquatic organisms. The collected ‘Trees for Trout’ Christmas trees will be strategically placed along riverbanks to assist in restoration projects of fish habitats by trapping sediment, decomposing, and gradually becoming part of the banks
The public may drop off bare Christmas trees at a collection event at Arcadia Check Station, Wood River Arcadia Management Area, 2224 Ten Rod Road, on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only real trees, not sprayed with fire-retardant chemicals, and with no decorations, lights, or stand will be accepted.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov or call 401-222-4700.
