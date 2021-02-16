STONINGTON — A 35-year-old Carolina man is facing charges after the police said he stole a tractor-trailer from a Coca-Cola facility in Waterford, crashed it into an employee’s vehicle while trying to escape and attempted to evade police in Stonington by diving out of the moving truck before being taken into custody.
Officers on Monday took the man, Kyler Wilson, into custody around 4 p.m. after officers found the stolen truck traveling along North Main Street just north of Stone Acre Farms. Wilson, of 18 Carolina Main St., was charged in Stonington with driving under the influence, evading responsibility in a crash, driving without a license, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. He is also facing charges of first-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, first degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving without a license and evading responsibility in a crash in Waterford.
The police arrested Wilson following an incident that both Waterford and Stonington police said began when Wilson walked onto the Coca-Cola Bottling Company property along Waterford Parkway South and entered an unlocked truck that had the keys left inside. According to police reports, an employee witnessed the truck theft and proceeded to park their personal vehicle in the roadway to try and stop it.
Wilson did not slow, the police said, and proceeded to strike the employee’s vehicle before driving away. The employee was not in the vehicle and no injuries were reported.
The police said Waterford officers were able to track Wilson using a GPS system installed in the truck, and the department alerted Stonington police after determining he had gotten off Interstate 95 North at Exit 91.
A Stonington police report said officers were notified of Wilson’s travel route and an officer was able to locate the truck speeding along North Main Street in Stonington. The police said when an officer attempted to follow the truck, Wilson reacted by jumping out of the truck while it was still moving, causing the truck to crash into a stone wall and roll over.
Stonington police said further investigation determined that, while fleeing in the truck, Wilson had attempted to turn around near a property on Taugwonk Road and caused damage to the property.
The police said Wilson, who the police did not suffer any significant injuries, was taken into custody shortly after jumping from the truck. He showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test and submitted to a portable breathalyzer test that showed an elevated blood alcohol content.
He was also found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, which was seized during the investigation.
Wilson was held in lieu of a $20,000 bond on Monday evening and was expected to appear for arraignment on the matter this week in New London Superior Court.
