WESTERLY — Principals and other administrators have mapped out a plan for improving student performance on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) test after results released in October showed declines in nearly all categories at each district school it was given.
Principals and Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, during a School Committee meeting Wednesday, attributed the poor showing to the effect of students being forced to learn remotely and other changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring, students sat for the test for the first time since 2019. The test was canceled by state officials in 2020 because of the pandemic. Students in grades 3-8 take the RICAS, which gauges proficiency in English and mathematics. This was the third time the test was administered in Rhode Island.
Just 36.9% percent of Westerly students achieved proficiency in the English language arts section of the test, compared to 51.8% in 2019; and just 17.7% achieved proficiency in mathematics, down from 38% in 2019. Each school in the district experienced declines in all areas of the test with the exception of Springbrook Elementary School, where students showed slight improvement in ELA from 38.8% percent of students achieving proficiency in 2019 to 39.2% achieving proficiency. Westerly students performed better, on average, than students in other districts, and participation was higher in Westerly than many other districts.
In the 2020-21 school year, students went to school four days per week and had distance learning one day per week through mid-May, but some families elected to have their students learn remotely for the entire school year. The previous school year was interrupted in mid-March when the pandemic forced remote learning for the rest of the year.
The pandemic also brought about personnel changes which could have had a negative effect on learning. Additionally, some aspects of the district's elementary school curriculum were not taught, according to a presentation developed by the principals of the town's elementary schools and delivered to the School Committee on Wednesday.
The pandemic also hurt students' social and emotional well-being. For some students, the only time they entered a school building in 2020-21 was to take the test.
"You could see the stress on some of their faces," said Susan Martin, principal of Springbrook Elementary School.
Based on the test results, essay writing was identified as a weakness for both third grade and fourth grade students as was solving multi-step math problems. The elementary schools have ratcheted up a focus on writing, phonemic awareness, text level reading, and math problem-solving. Science of reading professional development for teachers, which is required of all teachers in the state, is also expected to help improve student performance, the principals said. The schools are also looking to intervene early when students show signs of falling behind or needing specific subject matter assistance.
At Westerly Middle School, teachers are back to full implementation of a new ELA curriculum and are focused on students writing in response to reading. The school is also redoubling its emphasis on reading and preparation for the test.
The middle school is also implementing a new math curriculum for fifth grade students and math teachers are engaging in curriculum focused professional development. Students in grades 5-8 are focusing on problem-solving skills.
School Committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli, who works as an elementary school principal in a different district, questioned why state education officials insisted on administering the test and said the results should be viewed as a new baseline.
School Committee member Robert Cillino, who also works as a school principal in a different district, said it could take as long as three years for students to recover academically from the setbacks caused by the pandemic. Audrey Faubert, principal of State Street Elementary School agreed that it will take time.
"Thank you for recognizing this isn't an easy fix," Faubert said. "It does take time to recoup some of this loss."
The return to in-person learning has allowed teachers to get back to the type of small group sessions that benefit students, Faubert added.
