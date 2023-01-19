WESTERLY — The Rhode Island Airport Corporation reiterated Wednesday that work it plans to do at Westerly State Airport is designed to keep existing flight paths safe and that residential land below them would not be stripped bare of vegetation.
It’s also not a precursor to any move to expand the airport, according to RIAC.
“There is no plan, no idea to expand airports anywhere in the state,” RIAC spokesman John J. Goodman said during a virtual meeting of RIAC that provided an update on general aviation activities, including its 10-year, $98 million facilities improvement plan for the six state-owned airports.
Goodman also addressed concerns from residential property owners in Westerly that their surrounding land that serves as “avigation easements” would be cleared of all vegetation.
“We and the FAA work very closely with the community to make sure that it’s something that will not create future obstructions, yet is going to be in keeping with the neighborhood and look good,” Goodman said. “The regulation specifically said the FAA and airport corporation would not engage in what is termed ‘grubbing’ down to the dirt.”
Goodman emphasized that affected airspace easements would be made to blend in with the existing landscape.
The hazard mitigation work, according to RIAC, is mandated by the FAA and is necessary to allow aircraft to land and depart safely at airports.
A state law in effect since 1999 also requires local municipalities to maintain airport overlay zoning that limits the heights of structures and obstructions near runways.
Following a fatal crash at the Westerly airport in November 2003, the National Transportation Safety Board determined that the incident developed in part because of “obscured visibility of the traffic pattern from the air and ground by trees located at the departure end of the runway.”
Residents who live near the airport have fought a years-long battle against plans to trim trees and other vegetation, fearing expansion and other undesirable effects to their property and the adjacent neighborhoods.
They worry the work will result in ‘grubbing,’ similar to what they said took place in 2004 in the Winnapaug Hills neighborhood, and also lead to more noise.
In 2021, a Superior Court judge ruled that the state Department of Transportation acted within the law when it used eminent domain powers to take airspace easements in order for trees to be cleared from residential properties near Westerly’s airport.
The plaintiffs in that case — Hatsy Moore, trustee for the Harriet Chappell Moore Foundation, Jacqueline Abberton, Robert and Patricia Rutter and Frances W. Kelly — sued in March 2016, claiming the actions of RIAC and the state Department of Transportation were outside the bounds of state law.
RIAC’s statewide obstruction removal program is ongoing, and the agency recently began avigation easement acquisitions at North Central State Airport and Newport State Airport. At the same time, RIAC is performing on-airport obstruction mitigation, RIAC vice president of engineering and architecture Dawn Mineker said.
“The first step to develop those plans is wetlands delineation. Statewide, we are delineating all of the wetlands on-airport,” Mineker said.
Mineker explained how RIAC performs avigation easement acquisition. Affected parcel owners are notified by letter from RIAC of a potential obstruction on their property.
“If the owners wish, we have a meeting with them to describe the process, answer questions. We go through the process that’s outlined by the FAA: we get appraisals, we do a survey,” she said. That then results in an offer for an avigation easement in order to clear the obstruction, she said.
