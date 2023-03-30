WESTERLY — Pianist and educator Michael Chicoria served up an audible feast, something special cooked up just for the visiting second-graders of State Street School Thursday at the United Theatre.
“Chicoria’s Concerto” in three movements is his work created for the students to experience as part of a field trip to explore RI Phil Music School @ the United (Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School at the United).
The youngsters not only got a taste of what it’s like to be an audience member at a live music performance, they also sampled some of the instruments themselves.
Luca Nelson pounded away at a set of electronic drums with joyous abandon as classmate Anson Lu plucked a booming bass guitar. Grace Connolly and Lilliana Mazzarese rounded out the impromptu quartet by playing the banjo ukulele and acoustic guitar, respectively.
The four were among more than 40 second-graders who took turns exploring various parts of the music school and the types of experiences it offers.
A pair of Westerly’s beloved public school music teachers, Deborah Wagner at State Street and Ben Boisclair at Dunn’s Corners, reached out to RI Phil Music School @ the United director Tom Foley in October to make the visit happen. Foley has taught guitar in town for more than 14 years, and Boisclair heads up Band Camp @ the United, a summer introduction to music and ensembles for beginner students.
The visit to the United was a “collage of music education,” Foley said, including giving the students the experience of being an audience.
“How to behave in different situations, ranging from the informal to the very formal,” he said.
Music School coordinator Nancy Urbonas guided the children through the process.
“They’re the magic age now, seven to eight years old,” Urbonas said. “That’s when students start to dive in on an instrument,although they might not know which one. They’re ready to sit for half an hour and practice and they’re curious about it. And they still have a huge imagination.”
In the Musical Petting Zoo, Foley showed the children a little bit about how each instrument works and the sound it makes. He compared the guitar to a person, with a head, neck and body.
Foley also showed them his loop pedal, actually a computerized bank of foot pedals that can record him playing different instruments and musical parts that he can switch on or off at will, making him a one-man band.
“I don’t actually play drums, this is me faking it,” he said.
Down the hall, vocal coach Victoria Stanger’s voice filled the lower floor of the United as she gave students a demonstration of her abilities and played musical theater games.
The school, which opened about 18 months ago, has 22 faculty members and more than 300 weekly students learning music through various camps, ensembles, classes and workshops.
Last week, the school hosted 49 children from Dunn’s Corners Elementary School and about 50 from Springbrook Elementary School two weeks ago.
“We see a lot of familiar faces,” Foley said. “We’ve done a couple of field trips, but this is the first time we’ve tried to do this as an annual event.”
In the black box auditorium, the students sat and watched attentively while Chicoria performed each of the three pieces of his special concerto for them: “Maze,” “Dreaming of Doughnuts,” and “Spooky Spectacular.”
At the end, the students gave the pianist a standing ovation, and he returned from backstage to play a short blues-rock improvisation and then answer some of their questions.
The music school is a clear hit with youngsters eager to explore their creative sides. It started in 2021 with 120 students and has tripled its enrollment since then, Foley said.
“We’ve just exploded,” he said.
