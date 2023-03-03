The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations community grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 15.
Since launching the community grants program in 2016, the foundation has awarded grants to projects that ranged from creating performance spaces and urban farms to hosting neighborhood meals and making historic places and nature preserves more accessible to the public.
Proposals should spark community engagement at the local level, be easily accessible, create new or enhance existing partnerships, be relevant to the community, promote the role of shared public spaces as local anchors, be doable and demonstrate a meaningful impact.
Priority will be given to proposals that include community support such as matching grants, the participation of volunteers and donated space and other forms of in-kind contributions. Other considerations may include whether projects are led by or serve historically marginalized groups, including people who identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multiracial.
While both new initiatives and enhancements to existing projects are eligible, the grants are intended to support one-time costs and expenses. Applicants will not be eligible for renewed funding for the same project in future years. Capital campaigns, endowments, for-profit entities, individuals, political groups and lobbying efforts are not eligible.
For more information about applying for a community grant, visit rifoundation.org.
