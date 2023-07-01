The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys, as part of its annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey. Biologists from DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking Rhode Islanders to submit observations of females (hens) with or without poults (chicks) and males (gobblers, toms, jakes) to help with research efforts. DFW uses this information to monitor the turkey population in Rhode Island.
To maintain consistency with protocols developed by the National Wild Turkey Federation, the survey window runs from July 1 to Aug. 31.
To participate in this year’s survey, Rhode Islanders can either submit their reports via Survey 123, an online survey platform or, for members of the public do not have access to a computer or smartphone, observations can be recorded on a datasheet provided by DFW. Datasheets should be returned by Sept. 15.
To report observations via Survey 123, download the app to a smartphone or computer at https://arcg.is/0r48a50. For more information, an observation guide, and the datasheet, refer to the Wild Turkey Brood Survey Packet, or call 401-222-4700.
